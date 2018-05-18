Register
16:45 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)

    US Sanctions to Have Virtually No Impact on Iranian Oil Industry – Oil Economist

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (31)
    170

    Global oil prices are on the rise as French oil giant Total is warning of scrapping its 40-million-euro gas project in Iran due to looming US sanctions. Total stressed that it would be highly vulnerable, since it has 10 billion dollars invested in US assets. Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Mamdouh Salameh, an international oil economist.

    Sputnik: French oil major Total stated that it will end its work on a major gas field project in Iran unless it is exempt from US sanctions against Tehran. Were you personally surprised by the announcement?

    Mamdouh Salameh: The fear of Total made indicate it may seek waiver from the US Treasury. However, the prospect that the US government will grant a weaver to Total is nil, having rejected twice a request for a weaver by Exxon Mobil for its investment in the Russian Arctic. Total's business in the US is bigger than any would-be business with Iran, hence Total's stance.

    READ MORE: Global Oil Prices on the Rise as France's Total Warns to Scrap Its Iran Project

    Sputnik: Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the EU intends to ensure the presence of its companies in Iran, despite the US withdrawal from the deal. How likely is the block to succeed given the pressure from Washington?

    Mamdouh Salameh: The European Union has a lot of economic muscle. We must remember that the EU is the biggest economic block in the world, accounting for 23% of the global economy, compared with the 18% for the US. The EU stated that it will not walk away from the Iran nuclear deal and therefore will not comply with the US sanctions. If the US starts to penalize European companies doing business in Iran, the EU will retaliate, targeting top US companies doing business in Europe, including Boeing.

    READ MORE: EU to Switch From Dollar to Euro in Payments for Iranian Oil Supplies — Source

    Sputnik: Do you think more companies would follow Total's lead and deciding to actually to remove themselves from trading and doing business and operations in Iran?

    Mamdouh Salameh: It is possible. Some European companies may follow Total's lead, but only if their interests in the US market are bigger than those with Iran. Very few European companies have huge business in the US, very few indeed.

    Sputnik: What would this all mean for the Iranian gas and oil industry? How can it influence Tehran's plans to start selling its own crude oil now?

    Mamdouh Salameh: US sanctions will have virtually no impact on the Iranian oil industry or production, or exports and I'll explain to you why. Contrary to analysts' and banks' projections, Iran will not lose a single barrel of oil exports. More than 75% of Iran's oil exports go to China and the Asia Pacific region, while the remaining 25% go mostly to the EU. China, India and other Asia Pacific region countries, as well as the EU, are not going to comply with the US sanctions and reduce their imports of Iranian crude [oil].

    READ MORE: Will Saudi Arabia Fill Iranian Oil Gap After US Withdrawal From JCPOA?

    Most major buyers of Iranian crude [oil] will continue to do so, Japan and South Korea might decide to comply with the US sanctions and shun Iranian crude [oil]. However, this will be more than offset by increased imports of Iranian oil by China, India and other Asia Pacific countries, as well as the EU. Furthermore, Iran will be paid by the Petro Yuan for its exports to China and by Euro for its exports to the EU and also by barter trade for its dealings with India and Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal (31)

    Related:

    Global Oil Prices on the Rise as France's Total Warns to Scrap Its Iran Project
    EU to Switch From Dollar to Euro in Payments for Iranian Oil Supplies – Source
    Will Saudi Arabia Fill Iranian Oil Gap After US Withdrawal From JCPOA?
    Light Sweet Revenge: Iran Reportedly Markets New Oil Brand Amid Sanctions Threat
    In Trump We Trust: Global Oil Prices Skyrocket as US Exits Iran Deal
    UAE Energy Minister: OPEC to 'Rebalance Oil Market' After US Exit From Iran Deal
    Oil in Turmoil: Energy Prices Rise as US Threatens Iran
    Tags:
    sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Total, United States, European Union, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse