Register
08:38 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Chinese (R) and EU flag flutters in front of the presidential palace Schloss Bellevue in Berlin (File)

    Joint Efforts by China, EU Can Offset US Pullout from Iran Deal

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Since US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of the Iran nuclear deal, will China join hands with European countries to reject Trump's renewed effort to isolate Iran?

    Hu Weijia — EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini is scheduled to meet with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. Billions of dollars of EU investment in Iran are at risk with Trump's decision to reinstate financial sanctions on Iran. We believe European leaders will spare no effort to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

    China also has significant trade links with Iran and seeks to keep the nuclear deal alive after Washington's withdrawal. China and European countries have common ground on which they can convene dialogue and enhance coordination.

    Signed in 2015 between Iran and a group of world powers — China, the US, Russia, France, the UK, Germany and the EU — the deal ended decades of economic sanctions and led to heavy investment flowing into Iran. Although the US unilaterally declared its withdrawal, if all other parties continue to abide by the agreement, economic and trade cooperation among them is legitimate and should be protected.

    This picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014, shows a partially constructed gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Energy Analyst Gives 6 Good Reasons Why EU Will Resist Folding to US Pressure on Iran
    With Trump's decision to rip up the deal, the US has turned itself into a destroyer of the global order. The US is the one that broke its agreement with the grouping. Why should China and European nations follow the rules laid down by the US and reinstate sanctions on Iran?

    The US is the world's leading economic power. The US dollar's overwhelming position of dominance in the global financial system is one prominent example. It is precisely because of its economic hegemony that the US can arbitrarily impose unilateral sanctions on Iran. However, we can't always allow the US to intervene in our economic and foreign policies with its economic privilege.

    If Chinese and European companies doing business in Iran experience losses due to unilateral economic sanctions by the US, the governments in those countries must protect these businesses' legitimate interests. Eventually, European countries may have to make a choice between their ally who emphasizes "America First" and the interests of their own companies. It is time to consider how China and European countries can jointly confront US unilateral economic sanctions and enhance coordination.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

    Related:

    Brussels, Tehran Aim to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal
    Why European Signatories Are Not Ready to Exit From Iran Deal
    On Alert: US Navy Predicts 'Uncertainty' in Persian Gulf Amid Iran Deal Tensions
    US Putting Serious Pressure on Iran Nuclear Deal Participants - Moscow
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), European Union, Iran, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse