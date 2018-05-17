Register
18:29 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014, shows a partially constructed gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran

    Energy Analyst Gives 6 Reasons Why EU Will Resist Folding to US Pressure on Iran

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A diplomatic source has told Sputnik that the EU is looking to switch from dollars to euros to pay for its Iranian oil imports. The news comes amid talks between Iranian and European diplomats aimed at saving the nuclear deal. Energy security expert Francis Perrin explains why Europe is reluctant to bend to Washington's will on this issue.

    Sputnik: Since President Trump announced his decision on Iran, Chinese and European investors have been looking for ways to circumvent the US's anti-Iranian sanctions. Meanwhile, the EU is reportedly considering ditching the dollar in payment for Iranian oil. To what extent has Washington shot itself in the foot with its Iran deal decision?

    Francis Perrin: I would say that Chinese investors are far more advanced in this regard than European ones. For European companies, it is a new issue. The US dollar has been linked to the oil trade for a very long time, so it's a very complex issue, and it will take some time for the Europeans to study it carefully and to take decisions. The European Union is not yet at this stage [at present].

    EU
    CC0
    EU to Switch From Dollar to Euro in Payments for Iranian Oil Supplies – Source
    Sputnik: What implications could the abandonment of the dollar in oil trade have for the US currency, and subsequently for Washington's global economic clout? What's your assessment of the potential damage?

    Francis Perrin: The implications would be important. We know well that there are very strong links between US economic power and the role of the dollar. It has been the case for decades.

    But it is a little early to be specific about these potential impacts. Let's remember that the OPEC countries discussed several times various options about payment for their oil exports over a period of many years. At the end of the day, they kept the US dollar; so it's not yet a done deal.

    A security officer overlooks a street from a rooftop of the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JOE KLAMAR
    A security officer overlooks a street from a rooftop of the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File)

    Sputnik: Europe has not caved so far under US pressure. It's very interesting what's going on at the moment between Europe and the US. Why have the European nations proposed to maintain trading with Iran despite Washington's ultimatum?

    Francis Perrin: The European countries are convinced that the nuclear deal with Iran is a very important and useful agreement, [one] that is respected by Iran…You do not abandon something which is working very well, even if of course it is not perfect; but nothing is perfect, at least on this earth. 

    So as far as the European Union is concerned, it is very important for them to keep this agreement. It's important of course for their relationship with Iran, but it's also crucial for some more global issues, including the fight against nuclear proliferation, the future of multilateralism, and of course the political situation in the Middle East. Let's remember that the Middle East controls about 48% of proven oil reserves, and about 43% of proven gas reserves.

    Sputnik: EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has said that Europe and Iran have agreed to come up with practical solutions in response to Washington's move in the forthcoming weeks. What could Mogherini's response be, in your view?

    Francis Perrin: Several options are being considered. They are the following: First, to forbid European companies from complying with US sanctions. The second option is to push the European Investment bank to be involved in EU trade with Iran and EU investment in Iran. A third option would be for European countries to extend credit lines to Iran in order to develop trade with this country and European investment in this country. 

    A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    The End of Petrodollar Era? How Trump's Iran Deal Undermines the Dollar
    A fourth option for the EU would be to sanction US companies if the US administration decided to sanction European companies which are involved in trading and investment activities in Iran. Another, and perhaps final option, would be to negotiate exemptions for European companies and interests with the US administration.

    So far, no decision has been taken on any of these various options; each of them of course will be very carefully [debated] by the European Commission and by European countries. That being said, it's clear that you cannot force European companies to buy Iranian crude oil or invest in Iran. At the end of the day, companies are trading, companies are investing, not countries and not governments.

    The US is of course a superpower. It's also an energy superpower, as it is now the leading LPG producer in the world. If European companies such as Total in France, Shell in the UK and the Netherlands, Eni in Italy, Cepsa in Spain, etc. – if these companies have at the end of the day to choose between Iran and the US, they will choose the US. So it's a very difficult issue for the European Union when studying these various options which are on the table.

    Golden Pass LNG Terminal on the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Sabine Pass, Texas
    © Photo: goldenpassterminal.com
    Golden Pass LNG Terminal on the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Sabine Pass, Texas

    Francis Perrin is a senior research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, and senior fellow at the Rabat, Morocco-based OCP Policy Center focusing on energy. The views and opinions expressed by Mr. Perrin are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Deal Debacle Historic Shot for Russia to Strengthen Role in Mideast - Prof
    EU May Use EIB to Help European Companies in Iran Amid US Sanctions - Belgian PM
    Global Oil Prices on the Rise as France's Total Warns to Scrap Its Iran Project
    EU to Ensure Presence of Companies in Iran Despite US JCPOA Withdrawal – Macron
    EAEU, Iran Sign Provisional Deal to Create Free Trade Zone
    Tags:
    gas, oil, energy security, expert commentary, energy expert, Francis Perrin, Middle East, Europe, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse