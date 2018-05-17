Expert Explains Who Might Help Settle Venezuela Crisis

With Venezuela’s ongoing economic crisis ravaging the country and the potential threat of US intervention, the EU has called on Cuba to help hold diplomatic talks to finally put an end to the misery. Sputnik spoke with Julia Buxton; Professor of Comparative Politics at the University Of Central Europe for more.

Sputnik: Would Cuba be able to help end the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela?

Julia Buxton: Cuba should have been involved in negotiations on Venezuela dating back years now. The situation in Venezuela needs multiple actors involved, including those with big, powerful interests in the country which includes Russia, China and Cuba and the international community, particularly Latin America need to engage with this reality.

Sputnik: Could we see US intervention in the Venezuelan elections?

Julia Buxton: These elections are not being conducted in conditions that are free and fair but nevertheless I am a strong advocate of participation in these elections and I don’t believe that the boycott will help solve this pressing situation.

The US have stated that they are not going to recognise the result and will impose more sanctions, but the problem with them is that they have a very short attention span and we are yet to see how they will react to this election process going ahead.

