Hungary's War on Soros & EU Values Laid Out in Its Constitution - Journalist

George Soros' Open Society Foundations is planning to shutter its office in Budapest, citing what it calls a "repressive political and legal environment." Speaking to Sputnik, Czech-born Swedish journalist Vavra Suk explained what was really behind the NGO's decision, and what comes next.

Sputnik: Some experts have praised Viktor Orban's government for countering the operations of George Soros. What are your thoughts on this matter?

Vavra Suk: George Soros has been involved in many so-called color revolutions around the world, [in] promoting immigration and so on. So I would say it is definitely wise to take measures against such foreign meddling in the country's affairs.

Of course, the authorities always have to exert caution not to interfere with citizens' freedom of organization, their political work, and so on, because a society with a lot of social involvement is a rich and stable society. It's important to safeguard and encourage that.

© AP Photo / Kin Cheung Soros Foundation Leaves Hungary Citing 'Repression' of Civil Society

[But as far as Soros is concerned, the measures] Orban introduced are not prohibiting any organization; they don't even ban foreign sponsorship. They just tax it. So it's actually a very modest move.

Sputnik: Do you think other countries with Soros' NGOs will follow Hungary's example and attempt to limit their influence in their domestic affairs?

Vavra Suk: In Sweden we know Soros quite well. This man calls himself a philanthropist –someone who cares for people. It's actually quite absurd.

In Sweden too there is a lot of talk about countering foreign meddling and foreign propaganda, especially considering the general elections to be held in September. The government has even created a new 'ministry of psychological defense'. But accusations are only directed in one way, and that is always eastward.

The thing is that Sweden has already introduced all those things that Soros champions – mass immigration, the erosion of family values, gender equality going so far that women have to serve in the military, etc. I would say that Soros has already won here in Sweden, and I think Hungary sees what a disaster it brings.

Countries like Poland, Slovakia, and other countries in the former Eastern Bloc and the Visegrad Group are much more likely to resist. They may very well follow in Hungary's path to protect their societies.

© REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo A government billboard promoting the 'Stop Soros Act' in Budapest, Hungary, February 14, 2018

Sputnik: Is it likely that Hungary's so-called 'Stop Soros Act' will be adopted in the near future? And if it is adopted, what changes will it bring?

Vavra Suk: I think it's highly likely it will be adopted. [Orban] has great support from the Hungarians in his policies. As to what changes it will bring, I don't think it will bring any immediate change, since Soros has already decided to move away from the country. I would say it will protect the country from hostile attempts to create change in the country to serve global finance.

Sputnik: The president of Soros' organization has made accusations against the Hungarian government, which has taken a strong anti-migration stance. Can the Foundations' move from Budapest to Berlin impact Hungary's relations with the European Union?

Vavra Suk: Let us look at the constitution of Hungary that was adopted in 2011. It in itself already signals a strong opposition to Soros and the European Union. It talks about Christian heritage, about the fatherland, national pride, the traditional family as the foundation of society, rewards for families with many children, etc.

© AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo Hungary Will 'Tighten' Anti-Soros Bill, Submit to Parliament by June – Minister

The constitution is a declaration of war on Soros and the European Union's set of values. Its subtitle is 'God Bless the Hungarian Nation'. There already you have two things that Soros hates – God and nation. Because this goes [against] the idea of universal commercial beings – the sort of population where all are exchangeable consumers – where we all have the same value, which basically means that we are all equally worthless in the eyes of Soros and the like.

Interestingly, in the constitution Hungary also bans GMOs, and says that foreign debt must not exceed 50% of GDP. As we all know, foreign debt is a way for global finance to control countries. I think the stage is set for a confrontation with the European Union anyway. So I don't think that this particular decision will influence it. It will just push it a little more in a direction it's already heading.

Vavra Suk is the editor-in-chief of the Swedish weekly newspaper Nya Tider ('New Times') and CEO of AlternaMedia publishing. The views and opinions expressed by Mr. Vavra Suk are those of the observer, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.