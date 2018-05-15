Register
    A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018

    US is Our Main Enemy Who Fully Supports Israel – Palestinian Politician

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    0 10

    Following violent clashes at the Gaza Strip during the opening ceremony of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Palestinian factions now ponder on how to proceed and what should be done in order to make the US leadership change its mind.

    Khalid Abdumajid, head of the Palestinian Resistance Factions Coalition, told Sputnik Arabic that Palestinians want to force the US to revert its decision regarding the status of Jerusalem.

    "We Palestinians realize that the United States, with its current policy, is our main enemy who fully supports Israel. The US wants to deprive us of our legal right to live on our native land. This is why we will fight on all available levels. … We want to force the US to revert its decision," Abdumajid said.

    Palestinian demonstrators gather during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Iran Says Israel Must Be Tried as 'War Criminal' Over Its Actions Against Protesters in Gaza
    He also described Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem as "the beginning of the implementation of a massive conspiracy against Palestinians," pointing out that many world powers did not accept the move made by the US president.

    "Even Washington’s allies were bewildered by the US policy in Palestine. It is clear now that the United States cannot be considered as a mediator in attempts to resolve the Palestinian issue," he remarked.

    Abdumajid also praised Russia for its efforts aimed at resolving the current crisis and declared that Palestine should prepare for a lengthy war for its rights.
    According to him, all factions in Palestine need to unite in pursuit of this goal and develop a joint strategy.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Slams Netanyahu as 'PM of Apartheid State' as Tit-for-Tat Goes On

    On May 14, the United States held an official ceremony for the relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem, cementing President Donald Trump’s decision to formally recognize the city as the capital of Israel.

    The occasion was marred by a violent clash between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters on the Israel-Gaza border, which resulted in over 50 Palestinians being killed and another 2,500 injured.

    News

