MI5 Chief's Russia Rant 'Embarrassing for England' – Writer

Sputnik: In your view, how justified are these claims by the MI5 chief?
David Icke: It's becoming embarrassing for England. A classic manipulation technique used through the ages is to accuse your opponent of what you're doing.
For the terms 'bare-faced lying' and 'ridicule of critics' to come from the mouth of the director-general of MI5 is extraordinary. The guy is in desperate need of a mirror.
[the public is] asking, increasingly, because they're becoming more streetwise about this, two key questions whenever this nonsense is communicated. One: Who benefits? Who benefits from me believing what the authorities are telling me to believe? Well, in this case, clearly, it benefits anyone that wants to demonize Russia. The demonization of Russia is a much bigger global campaign for much bigger geopolitical reasons.
Question number two is: Where is your evidence? Clearly Parker is still working on the idea that you keep repeating the lie, and people will believe it. And the more you repeat the lie, the more the lie becomes a gimme, with no evidence necessary. But more and more people are asking 'where is the evidence?' And the more they lie about the Salisbury case, the more they lie about fake 'Assad chemical attacks' in Syria, the more cynical and questioning the public are becoming.
So this is really counterproductive. I've just been on a speaking tour all over England, and people are absolutely seeing through this now in greater numbers than ever before.
Sputnik: You would think that the government would be looking for as much support as it can get in this very challenging time of negotiations to get out of the European Union. What's your take on that?
David Icke: There's a much bigger global geopolitical agenda going on here, which goes back to the Project for a New American Century and its list for regime change in the Middle East from September 2000.
And so we're seeing this laughable campaign of the demonization of Russia. But they've overcooked the pot, because it's becoming so yawningly predictable – 'it's the Russians, it's the Russians, it's the Russians'. Nothing in this whole story fits.
