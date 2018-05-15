Register
17:56 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Salisbury have begun cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning

    UK Created Skripal Scandal as Distraction From Plans to Leave EU - Historian

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    192

    Addressing the European security chiefs in Berlin, MI-5 Director General Andrew Parker stressed the need to "shine a light through the fog of lies," after accusing Russia of what he called "a flagrant breach" of international law.

    Bjorn Ditlef Nistad, doctor in Russian history and founder of the independent Russian Information Center in Norway, has shared his views on the subject. 

    Sputnik: In your view, how justified are these claims made by the MI5 chief?

    Bjorn Ditlef Nistad: In my view, this so-called Skripal case is very strange, because British authorities have given us no proof whatsoever of the alleged poisoning of the former agent. Now it’s impossible for mass media and journalists to get into contact with Mr. Skripal and his daughter. This case, in my view, is very strange.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    Top EU Negotiator Laments 'Little Progress' on Brexit as May Struggles to Roll Out Trade Plan

    It seems that this is something the British authorities have constructed to create a scandal. This is very much related to Brexit, and the political situation in Britain, because two years ago the British people voted to leave the European Union, but today it looks very unclear what kind of deal the British people will get with the European Union.

    You have a very weak government in Britain today, and they have created this scandal, this Skripal scandal and not only this scandal, but other scandals to take the attention of the public away from the fact that they have a weak government which probably allowed to be able to get Britain out of the European Union. I think this is happening not just in Britain, but in almost all Western countries. You have weak governments, people no longer trust their politicians. 

    Military personnel dig near the area where Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    MI5 Chief Seeks Boosted Intel Sharing With EU Post-Brexit Amid "Russian Threat"

    Sputnik: Look at what General was saying: he used this case to paint this very negative portrait of Russia, and they are using it as a means of ensuring cooperation between the EU and Britain following Brexit. This is obviously being used as one of those levers, don’t you think?

    Bjorn Ditlef Nistad: Yes, that’s quite obvious, but I doubt that ordinary Britons want this kind of confrontation with Russia.  If you leaf through the users’ comments of newspaper articles and so on online, you’ll see that ordinary people, not all of course, but perhaps 60 percent, say that these scandals are created by Western governments.

    What will be the interest of Russia to kill this former intelligence agent? If he was so important that it was necessary to kill him, quite obviously, the Russian government would not have allowed this person to go to Britain.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Independent MEP Explains What Would Happen If Brexit Isn't Delivered On Time
    EU's 'Asymmetric' Trade Deal With Turkey & Brexit's Role in Its Modernization
    Removal of Set Brexit Date Is Attempt to Reverse Referendum Outcome – UKIP Head
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, distraction, Skripal poisoning, politics, Brexit, EU, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse