Register
20:56 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rome

    Italy Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions Could Be West's First Split – Author

    CC BY 2.0 / Sarah-Rose / Italian flag
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Commenting on the possibility of Italy's abrogation of anti-Russian sanctions in an interview with Sputnik, the author of the book titled "Al di la del pregiudizio" (Outside prejudice) has suggested that a raft of EU countries, such as Germany and France, would follow suit.

    Lorenzo Valloreja, author of the book "Al di la del pregiudizio" (Outside prejudice) said that "the US is very much concerned about the situation around Rome considering the lifting of sanctions against Russia."

    "If Italy abolishes [the anti-Russian] sanctions, it will be the first split on the Western front," Valloreja underscored.

    He predicted the scenario, which will see "the fall of the whole European house of cards" in the wake of Italy's abrogation of the anti-Russian sanctions.

    READ MORE: Italy's Decision to Join Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Was a Mistake,' Analyst Says

    "On the one hand, [French President] Emmanuel Macron tries to take control of the European countries and on the other – he wants to restore relations between France and Russia. So if Italy scraps the sanctions, France and Germany will most likely follow suit," Valloreja pointed out.

    Addressing remarks by US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, that "Italy cannot abolish sanctions against Russia without serious consequences," Valloreja said that Volker "should be ashamed of such statements."

    READ MORE: Beyond Sanctions: Italy's Economy Starves Without Russian Business

    "This is a direct intervention in Rome's policy. The US, which sees Italy as NATO's main stronghold in the Mediterranean, is concerned about Rome changing its allies. Fortunately on Monday, a [coalition] government will most likely be formed [in Italy] and its members have always called for the abolition of the anti-Russian sanctions," he concluded.

    Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing Lega Party, is in talks with his Five Star Movement (M5S) counterpart, Luigi di Maio, to clinch a deal on the creation of Italy's coalition government.

    READ MORE: Germany 'Should Take First Step to Russia' by Easing Sanctions — Bundestag VP

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    US Shows 'Undisguised' Economic Aggression Toward Russia - Moscow on Sanctions
    Last month, Salvini described the economic sanctions against Russia as "insanity directed against a friendly and neighboring market.

    In another development, The Financial Times reported that France is urging its European allies, including Germany and Italy, to convince Washington that the anti-Russian sanctions need to be eased.

    The latest round of US restrictions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was introduced on April 6, with the sanctions list including senior Russian government officials and lawmakers, as well as major business owners and private and state-owned companies under their control.

    They include former Rusal president Oleg Deripaska, Gazprom head Alexey Miller and VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin.

    The views and opinions expressed by Lorenzo Valloreja are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italy's Eni Chairwoman Says Anti-Russian Sanctions Create Problems for Company
    Italy's Veneto Issues Resolution Calling for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Backfire: Sanctions Against Russia Cost Italy Up to $4.3Bln – Italian MP
    Tags:
    scenario, consequences, relations, sanctions, Donald Trump, Italy, Germany, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse