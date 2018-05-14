Register
20:56 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China

    Oil to Soar to $100, US-China Trade War Nears: What's Behind Trump's Policy?

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 11

    Donald Trump's foreign policy toward China and Iran has given global markets the shivers prompting observers to lambast the White House's strategy. Speaking to Sputnik, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel explained what's behind Washington's contradictive trade course and what it could lead to.

    Donald Trump's pullout from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, has sent oil prices higher. At the same time, a looming all-out trade war between Washington and Beijing may backfire on both American firms and consumers. Does the US president know what he's doing?

    According to Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, Trump and his team know their stuff and "short-term pain will pale in comparison to long-term gains."

    "In the short term, changing seasons and supply/demand mismatches certainly can lead to increases in key benchmark prices for oil," Ortel told Sputnik. "But the reality is that the world has been awash in energy supply for reasons including monster discoveries, fracking, and changing patterns in energy use. Moreover, oil traded much higher from prolonged periods through August 2008, not even considering an attempt to consider current prices in 2008 terms adjusting for 'inflation.'"

    Oil pump jack
    CC BY 2.0 / Justin Vidamo / The Burning of the Sky
    Bank of America Predicts Oil to Hit $100 per Barrel in 2019
    Oilprice.com opined on May 13 that crude prices are likely to go higher, citing both the resumption of sanctions against Iran's energy sector and Venezuela's slump in crude production due to internal economic problems.

    Previously, crude prices started recovering after a dramatic fall in 2014 as a result of Russia and OPEC's cuts in oil output since 2016. Soaring crude prices made Trump accuse the cartel of manipulating prices on April 20 after they reached three-year highs last month.

    Currently, Brent and WTI are over $77 and $70 per barrel, respectively, while Merrill Lynch's commodity strategists predict that Brent may soar up to $100 per barrel by 2019.

    China, India Heading Towards Economic Slowdown

    According to Ortel one shouldn't raise the alarm about skyrocketing crude prices, as they are likely to be balanced by China and India's slowdown in economic growth.

    "One additional factor to consider is the likelihood that China, India, and other emerging markets face a 'hard-landing' that, once it occurs, will depress demand for energy," the Wall Street analyst suggested. "This hard-landing will come because President Trump's economic and tax policies are encouraging businesses  to sell goods and service inside America to manufacture or provide more of their content inside our 50 states. Meanwhile, China, India and emerging markets have built up a monstrous productive capacity assuming they will cater to the US and to the West, which is not a safe assumption at all."

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    'Soft Bluff' vs 'Hard Bluff': Unexpected Fruits of US-Chinese Trade War
    Trump and his trade team have cracked down on China heavily since March. Besides imposing higher tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, the White House threatened China with the taxation of up to $150 billion of Chinese goods and barred the country's leading telecom manufacturer ZTE from purchasing American parts. According to observers, Washington wants to thwart Beijing's "Made in China 2025" program, which envisages the Middle Kingdom becoming a major technological powerhouse in the near future.

    On May 13, Trump hinted that he could help ZTE "get back into business," in exchange for substantial concessions from Beijing. According to the Financial Times, what's primarily on the table is "a plan to reduce the US deficit by $200 billion in the next two years." In 2017 the US trade deficit with China amounted to $375 billion.

    A Forbes' contributor, Australian sociologist Salvatore Babones, believes that Trump is seeking to raise the stakes by exerting pressure on China's high-tech producers and internet platforms to strike a better deal.

    "ZTE [is] just one card in a much larger game that includes companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Alibaba (recently barred from buying MoneyGram), game programmer NetEase, and many others. They all need access to both US markets and US technology to succeed," Babones noted.

    The sociologist underscored that while US companies "can live without China," "China's top tech firms can't live without the United States" giving Washington leverage to slow down the Asian giant's rise without unleashing an all-out trade war on it.

    Ortel shares a similar stance: "The largest unified market in the world is inside the United States," he highlighted.

    Furthermore, according to the analyst "the US is poised to become a net exporter of energy" after the US Congress lifted a 40 years ban on energy exports in the beginning of 2016.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony of executive orders on trade, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (C) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R) at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony of executive orders on trade, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (C) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R) at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2017

    How Trump is Planning to Heal America's Old Wounds

    The investigative journalist provided his vision of rationale behind Trump's recent moves.

    "Starting during the 1990s, the world began creating a monstrously excess productive capacity, a fact seen by comparing the annual investment with the annual consumption of the global population in UNCTAD GDP component figures," Ortel said. "Before then, the West became seduced with 'just-in-time' production and with foreign sourcing. These practices — which fueled Japan's growth through 1989 — hollowed out incomes and buying power in America and nations with high cost workforces. How did we cope? Fortunately there remains an appetite for dollar and euro-denominated debt, so we changed our borrowing habits and significantly increased our debts (ill-advisedly)."

    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Why Trump Cracks Down on Iran, Turns a Blind Eye to Israel's Nukes
    The Wall Street analyst believes that Trump and his team "understand that it will take much time for the investing class to wean itself away from dollar, euro, and yen assets." On the other hand, he underscored that "geopolitical instability creates price support for the US dollar."

    Given these, "the stock of US and global wealth (several times larger than annual economic output) is not likely to be significantly or permanently harmed by renegotiating trade agreements," Ortel argues.

    Even though trade tensions with China could "push up certain prices on imported goods," it may bear positive fruit, as "such actions will also encourage domestically produced replacements, in time," he explained.

    "Offsetting the obvious negative for the consuming class, President Trump's first round of tax cuts and other changes in progress are already lifting confidence and after-tax incomes especially for the bottom 80 percent of households (by income level) who do not, as a group, invest much as can be seen in the 'bi-decile' and 'bi-quintile' tables of the Consumer Expenditure Surveys (CE)."

    According to the analyst, while the US and international community face "many daunting challenges," Trump "is building upon strengths, working to address weaknesses and, most important, trying to fix problems inside and outside the world that the political class never managed to fix."

    The views and opinions expressed by Charles Ortel, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Orders 'Significant Reduction' in Petroleum Purchased From Iran
    Ex-CIA Chief Warns Trump of EU Allies' Alienation Amid Renewed Iranian Sanctions
    Saving Private ZTE: Trump Moves to Rescue Victim of US-China Trade War
    White House Reveals Details of Trump, Macron Talks on Iran
    Trump Welcomes North Korea's Decision to Dismantle Nuclear Test Site
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, oil, economy, trade, Brent, WTI, ZTE, OPEC, Donald Trump, India, Iran, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse