Register
19:36 GMT +313 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel May 10, 2018

    Israelis 'Have Long Been Trying to Provoke Iran and its Allies' - Professor

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    281

    Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has said that Israeli forces have struck ”nearly all Iranian infrastructure in Syria.” The news comes as US President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal. Sputnik spoke with Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm, a political analyst.

    Sputnik: Israeli rockets targeted an Iranian military base hours after President Trump announced his decision to pull the US out of the nuclear deal; does this escalation of tension in the region come as a surprise to you?

    Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm: The Israelis have long been trying to provoke Iran and its allies into a response in order to show that Iran is the antagonist in this story and Iran is trying to escalate tensions in West Asia and the Middle East and to justify a US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

    Iran refrains from providing a response to these escalations and provocations. The Israelis have apparently been taken by surprise because they believe this has been Iran. I personally do not think so because Iranians use long-range missiles with high explosive power, this has been a barrage of rocket attacks and I believe this has been most probably Syria. I believe Israelis should still wait for more. 

    READ MORE: How Moscow Convinced Ankara to Join Russo-Iranian Axis in Syria

    The Iranian leader has been repeating in the last several months one key sentence, and that has been that the “era of hit and run is gone”. That means the Israelis insist on escalating sanctions, the right party could show some restraint for some time and after the red lines are crossed, action will be taken.

    Sputnik: Can you elaborate more on the West is trying to start a new military conflict in Syria?

    Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm: After Iran and Russia entered the battlefield, everything changed. Terrorists that were deployed at the gates of the capital, they were pushed back and they sustained very heavy defeats. Now the future of Syria is moving along the lines that are shown by Iran and Russia. While, the Geneva talks that were started by the US, its regional and European allies ended in nowhere and nobody cares anymore for those talks.

    When you have the upper hand in the battlefield, you also play the stronger role and you also have the lion’s share in the future of the political talks and the political solution to the problems. 

    Now that the United States and its allies have lost their role they are trying to impose new battles, small and medium sized battles, on the Syrian battlefield in order to impose themselves to this formula.

    They cannot stop Iran and Russia from certain victories but they aren’t doing their best in order to block the pace and the trend of these victories and take the solution of this Syrian crisis passage, in return for the role given on them by Iran and Russia.

    Sputnik: Israel has been divided over mister Trump’ decision with some experts saying that Tehran was compliant with the conditions over the agreement and there is still need for some kind of a deal. What’s your take on that?

    Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm: Trump is driven by a number of factors. First by domestic policies, in the meantime he is driven by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the hawkish man and also by the Saudis. The US is not loyal, at least Donald Trump as president is not loyal to any deal. He believes the US should be first and to be honest with you, the world today the UN, the UN Security Council, and other international bodies are taking no action to punish the United States.

    Look at the European allies, they are being fully disrespected by the United States and they take no action to punish Donald Trump for his hostile act.

    Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm is a political analyst, professor at Fars Media Faculty under the Applied Sciences University.

    The views and opinions expressed by Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm are those of the speaker and do not necessarily represent those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel 'Must Destroy Any Trace of Iran in Syria, Put Genie in Bottle' – Minister
    IRGC Commander Solemani Core Figure in Iran, Region - Analyst
    The High Ground: Iran Takes Diplomatic Approach Amid Rising Regional Tensions
    Iranian General Alleges Trump's Iran Policy to Speed Israel's Downfall
    War With Iran? Peace With Korea? The Topsy-Turvy Politics of Empire
    Tags:
    political dilemma, military camp, missiles, sanctions, UN, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse