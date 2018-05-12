Register
22:01 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    a Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran

    Iran's IRGC Commander 'Was Previously Behind the Scenes' – Lecturer

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United States has reportedly agreed with Israel’s plan to assassinate General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s overseas division, the Quds Force, according to the newspaper Al-Jarida. Sputnik spoke with Dr. Edward Wastnidge, lecturer in politics about this issue.

    Sputnik: Does this report now published in the Al-Jarida newspaper sound truthful to you? 

    Dr. Edward Wastnidge: I can’t obviously vouch for the provenance of the story given the nature of media report around big international issues such as this these days, but I would say that it comes as no surprise to be honest. I mean given Israel’s propensity for extrajudicial killings, extra territorial killings. One only has to look at their alleged involvement in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists a few years back to see that they have got form in this kind of area.

    It really wouldn’t be the first time that they look to do this I would say. 

    Sputnik: Who is this General Qasem Soleimani and how important is he, perhaps you could explain it to our listeners.

    Dr. Edward Wastnidge: Well, Soleimani is the commander of the elite Quds Force, that’s within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. So he has been an evocative presence in several places in Iraq, in Syria and quickly focusing on the fight against the Islamic State [Daesh].

    READ MORE: US, Israel Have De Facto Started War Against Iran – Turkish Scholars

    He has been a key component in building a strategy to combat the Islamic State alongside Syrian and Iraqi government troops, as well as allied Shia volunteer forces. He’s been key in organizing that kind of response. He is also a very prominent figure in Iran, having previously been more behind the scenes. 

    So, some Iranian politicians have been lauding his political credentials and there has been talking about him perhaps making a run for president. He really is a key figure in Iran.

    Sputnik: What threat does this general present to the US and Israeli interests in the region? Is his strategy very conflictive; does he want to wage conflict against Israel? I mean it’s not as though his name is surfacing on news items regularly as a warmonger or anything?

    Dr. Edward Wastnidge: Yes exactly. Well about it's all about perception, of course. It’s a point made quite well. From Iran’s side it’s a case of protecting their own security, as I said, rather than directly threatening Israel or the US. But Israel and the US cannot bear to have an assertive Iran that is a regional presence. So Iran promotes itself as part of an “axis of resistance,” as they call it, against Israeli and US interests. This manifests itself in support for the Palestinian cause and through protecting the allies in Lebanon, Hezbollah, for example against Israeli aggression. 

    READ MORE: Open War Between Israel, Iran Would be a Regional, Global Disaster' — Professor

    Obviously Israel and by extension the US and its key allies, such as Saudi Arabia the Emirates [United Arab Emirates], they don’t wish to see Iran taking what Iran sees as its rightful position as a regional power. So it’s really in opposition to Israeli and US geo-political interests in the region and that’s why they perceive him as a threat.

    Dr. Edward Wastnidge is a Middle East analyst and a lecturer in politics and international studies at the Open University, UK.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Edward Wastnidge are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Open War Between Israel, Iran Would be a Regional, Global Disaster' - Professor
    'Marvel of Ancient Architecture': Iran's City of Nushabad Stuns Tourists (PHOTO)
    Iran Deal: Trump's Pullout May Result in Three Scenarios, Benefits for Russia
    Zarif to Discuss Iran's Aviation Industry During Diplomatic Tour - Iranian CAO
    Iran Nuclear Deal Works, EU Intends to Preserve It - Mogherini
    Tags:
    aggression, regional conflict, territorial dispute, Daesh, killings, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse