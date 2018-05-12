Register
04:03 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi soldiers prepare to cast their votes in early voting for Iraq's security forces, prisoners and hospital patients ahead of Saturday's national parliamentary elections, in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

    Iraqi Parliamentary Vote Guided by Issues, Not Sectarianism

    © AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Iraqi journalist and filmmaker Mojtaba Masood sees Iraq's parliamentary elections, set for Saturday, as a breath of fresh political air for the country, with the voters dividing for the first time in years along issue rather that sectarian lines.

    ​"So, at the moment what we see is that for the first time in a while, Iraq has divided itself in terms of elections, not in terms of sectarian or ethnic ground," he told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "For the first time in a long time we're looking at issue-based subjects between the politicians… if you're looking at Iraq, a lot of its issues are related to the economy and wages, which is quite rare because before we were looking at sectarian parties, and Iraq has moved away from that."

    "I think the main game player in Iraq at the moment is probably Haider al-Abadi, and he's been able to form a party referred to as al-Nasr Party, and he's fielded 545 candidates from different parts of Iraq… Shia, Sunni and even Kurdish," he added. Abadi is currently the prime minister of Iraq.

    In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines prepare to build a military site during a sandstorm in western Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's newest outpost in the fight against the Islamic State group is in this dusty corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where several hundred American Marines operate close to the battlefront, a key factor in the recent series of swift victories against the extremists.
    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    US Seeks Low-Key Military Presence in Iraq to Avoid Political Blowback – Report

    But there's someone else who might also have a chance at pulling off a win.

    "I think [al-Abadi is] going to be a main player in this as well as the Fatah Party, which is run by Hadi al-Amiri, who is the leader of the paramilitary forces," Masood told Becker. He also suggested that because of past corruption within the government, "a lot of new faces" are going to be popping up.

    When it comes to the new cabinet's commitment to smashing Daesh, the journalist hinted that much actually depends on another administration: that of US President Donald Trump.

    "The unity in Iraq was able to defeat ISIS [Daesh] much faster than Syria. The nature of this varies now because of the new Trump administration and the way that Iraq is looked at and the pressure that the US will put on Iraq in terms of their relations with Iran, or forcing them to choose between Iran and the US," Masood observed. "If conflict begins between the US and Iran, that will affect Iraq negatively and we will see the implications of that in Iraq… and there's not much of ISIS left at the moment, but we don't know whether there will be a new ISIS emerging."

    "The geopolitics in the region is going to change things," he stressed.

    Related:

    At Least 7 Killed, 13 Injured in Daesh Attack on Al Tarmia in Iraq - Reports
    Explosion Kills Police Officer, Injures Two People in Eastern Iraq - Reports
    US-Led Coalition Signals End of Major Anti-Daesh Ops in Iraq
    Is Turkey Preparing for New Offensive in Iraq?
    Daesh Militants Moving to Central, Southeast Asia After Defeat in Syria, Iraq
    Tags:
    vote, Elections, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse