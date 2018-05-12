Security 'Erosion': Germany to Ease Migration for Potential Terrorists - AfD

Germany's family reunification program has sparked harsh criticism from Bundestag members. Berlin has proposed assisting refugees, including those with ties to hardcore Islamist groups, with bringing their families to Germany. Sputnik spoke with a Bundestag member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for insight into the issue.

Sputnik: How dangerous is this family reunification program?

Markus Frohnmaier: Because of the family unification program Hundreds of thousands of migrants have already entered Germany in this way in recent years.

For asylum seekers and recognized refugees under the Geneva Conventions, there are already no restrictions. Family reunification is very dangerous for Germany because it aggravates all the problems associated with illegal mass immigration and the failed ideology of culturalmarxist multiculturalism.

Sputnik: What impact can this have on German society?

Markus Frohnmaier: For a long time we have been experiencing an erosion process of internal security in Germany. Because of the family unification program this development will continue to accelerate. The consolidation of Islamist parallel societies will also be the result of a family reunification policy pursued by the Federal Government. Each recognized asylum seeker is followed by one to four family members.

The majority of these people will live permanently with social security benefits. We the Alternative für Deutschland reject any family reunification for refugees, because the German social systems cannot bear these burdens.

Sputnik: According to the reports, exceptions will be granted for individuals who have previously been under suspicion. Were any safety precautions proposed for the public?

Markus Frohnmaier: The duty of the Federal Government would be to ensure, in the interest of public security, that perpetrators, Islam extremists and potential terrorists leave the country as quickly as possible. Instead, the Federal Government wants to make it easier for such people to settle permanently in our country by catching up with their families.

Those who fought abroad for a hostile power, the Daesh, should be expatriated and expelled if possible and not rewarded with family reunification. Anyone who initiates and approves such decisions damages the country and jeopardizes the security of its citizens.

Sputnik: Angela Merkel's decision earlier to accept 10,000 refugees was met with criticism even within the conservatives. How can this move impact the strained relations of sister parties?

Markus Frohnmaier: No, the tense relationship of the so-called conservative sister parties is pure theater and de facto electoral deception. Due to the regional election taking place in Bavaria this year, Angela Merkel's regional sister party, the CSU, fears losing its power.

The past has shown that both sister parties support Merkel's policy of illegal border opening and rescue of the euro, contrary to the European treaties. Everything else is just fog candles.

