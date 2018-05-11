'America Has No idea About the World It Wants to Run' - Scholar

In an interview with Sputnik, Marco Lombardi, director of the Italian Team for Security, Terroristic Issues & Managing Emergencies center in Milan (ITSTIME), explained Trump’s move by his apparent desire to get off the track beaten by his predecessor and show the world that America has a new president now.
He added, however, that the decision to withdraw from the Iran deal shows once again that “America has no idea about the world it wants to run.”
He added that the world has finally realized that an ally does not necessarily need to be a friend.
“He is more of a partner whose interests temporarily coincide with yours. Suffice it to mention the emerging alliance between the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia. As for changes in the geopolitical balance of forces, I think that the traditional Euro-Atlantic union needs to be changed to have more in mind European interests, which differ from those of the US. Europe should consider a Eurasian union,” Lombardi continued.
He went on to say that the US threat to slap sanctions on countries that continue doing business with Iran is giving Europeans a chance to stop viewing the existing alliance with the US as the only possible way to go.
“Much depends on the EU members’ political willpower. In a sense, the game is only beginning, but, unfortunately, I don’t see European leaders who are bold enough to face up to [Washington’s pressure].”
When asked if America’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal could also be seen as a move against Russia, which is a guarantor of its implementation,
Marco Lombardi said that this could be a reason behind Trump’s decision.
“However, this looks more like another move in the Israeli-Saudi-US coalition’s ongoing confrontation with Syria and Iran. Only recently such a coalition would seem impossible. This is a political paradox that should be taken into account and which signifies a change in the existing paradigms so than we know what this conflict is all about and can control it,” Marco Lombardi concluded.
