'America Has No idea About the World It Wants to Run' - Scholar

President Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran has dismayed just about everyone, with the United Nations, the EU, Russia, Turkey all criticizing his “hard exit” from the groundbreaking accord.

In an interview with Sputnik, Marco Lombardi, director of the Italian Team for Security, Terroristic Issues & Managing Emergencies center in Milan (ITSTIME), explained Trump’s move by his apparent desire to get off the track beaten by his predecessor and show the world that America has a new president now.

He added, however, that the decision to withdraw from the Iran deal shows once again that “America has no idea about the world it wants to run.”

“The American exit could change the makeup of the existing accords. America is seeking its allies’ respect so that it can preserve its eternal image of a leader. This is exactly what al-Baghdadi did after he established the Caliphate. He wanted other countries to recognize his leadership. On the other hand, the modern world, so mired in conflicts, does need new alliances.” Lombardi said.

He added that the world has finally realized that an ally does not necessarily need to be a friend.

“He is more of a partner whose interests temporarily coincide with yours. Suffice it to mention the emerging alliance between the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia. As for changes in the geopolitical balance of forces, I think that the traditional Euro-Atlantic union needs to be changed to have more in mind European interests, which differ from those of the US. Europe should consider a Eurasian union,” Lombardi continued.

He went on to say that the US threat to slap sanctions on countries that continue doing business with Iran is giving Europeans a chance to stop viewing the existing alliance with the US as the only possible way to go.

“Much depends on the EU members’ political willpower. In a sense, the game is only beginning, but, unfortunately, I don’t see European leaders who are bold enough to face up to [Washington’s pressure].”

When asked if America’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal could also be seen as a move against Russia, which is a guarantor of its implementation,

Marco Lombardi said that this could be a reason behind Trump’s decision.

“However, this looks more like another move in the Israeli-Saudi-US coalition’s ongoing confrontation with Syria and Iran. Only recently such a coalition would seem impossible. This is a political paradox that should be taken into account and which signifies a change in the existing paradigms so than we know what this conflict is all about and can control it,” Marco Lombardi concluded.