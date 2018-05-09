Register
01:11 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017

    "House of Cronies': Very Dangerous Time for British Democracy - Politician

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The Brexit strategy of both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn has been blown apart in the last 24 hours. MPs will now have a vote on remaining in the European Economic Area – effectively a vote on the single market – after a shock defeat for the government in the Lords.

    Sputnik spoke to Bill Etheridge, UKIP's Member of the European Parliament for more insights into the issue.

    Sputnik: How angry are you following these latest developments? Was it to be expected?

    Bill Etheridge: It’s absolutely appalling whilst it was probably supposed to have been expected. The House of Lords is more appropriately the ‘House of Cronies’ of establishment figures who got their titles for being good little boys and girls, doing what the establishment asked them to do, they’re always going to vote the way the establishment wanted. By the establishment I don’t mean the politicians, I mean the powers that be that actually run our country.

    I’m totally disgusted that in this day, 2018, a vote of the people is being reserved and overturned by the House of Lords. The very thought of it is absolutely abhorrent. I’ve long been a proponent saying we should have an elected second chamber, and if people don’t see it after this then maybe people want to be subservient, but I don’t.

    Sputnik: How significant in your eye is this that an unelected body in British parliament has essentially blocked ongoing Brexit?

    Bill Etheridge: It gives light to the fact that we are supposed to be a democracy. There is clearly no freedom. There has never been in history, a larger vote of the people for anything than this — never in history.

    We’ve got a handful of people who have been appointed, who have no democratic mandate whatsoever, overturning the will of the people. It’s sickening. You only have to look at the names of some of the people involved – Melvyn Bragg, both the Kinnocks… people who’ve got absolutely no legitimacy whatsoever and they dare to overturn the will of the people.

    This is a very dangerous time for British democracy because frankly even someone like me, who has dedicated much of his life trying to change things through democratic means is seeing this and saying ‘hang on, what the hell’s going on?!’ Is there actually any point in democracy, if and when you win a crushing and resounding victory, it’s not even accepted.

    Sputnik: Labour MP Chuka Umunna, co-chair of the pro-European Commons committee with Conservative MP Anna Soubry, said the leadership would now have to come off the fence and make it clear where it stood. Is the British government and the opposition Labour party confused about what Brexit means?

    Bill Etheridge: No they’re not confused. They know exactly what it means they just don’t want to do it. The problem we have, we had a seismic event in our referendum victory but what didn’t have was a change of government to go with it. So this result was handed down to people who would go out of their way to water it down and stop it happening.

    Going a step further they now are being forced by people like Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry, who are in my opinion effectively traitors to the British people, and they are being forced into a position now where their vote means nothing. I think it’s very very dangerous, it’s horrendous and it really does question the concept of British democracy. It is beyond appalling.

    The views and opinions expressed by Bill Etheridge are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM's Post-Brexit Customs Union Proposals Are 'Implausible' – Corbyn
    UK to Leave Customs Union When Brexit Transition Period Ends in 2020 - Spokesman
    'Crazy System': Boris Johnson Hits Out at May's Brexit Customs Plan
    UK PM May Slammed for Silencing Eurosceptics Amid Brexit Talks
    UK Prime Minister Signals Determination to Leave EU Customs Union Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    powers, influence, democracy, vote, opposition, Brexit, Bill Etheridge, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse