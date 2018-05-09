Register
22:09 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front drive in armed vehicles in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo as they head to a frontline. (File)

    France Talking About 'Attacking Syria Again' While Supporting al-Nusra – Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Fadi al-Halabi / AMC
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 14

    Three weeks since the April 14 attack on Syria by a US-led Western coalition over an alleged chemical attack, French defense minister Florence Parley has warned that Paris may carry out more strikes under the same pretext. Speaking to Sputnik, geopolitical analyst Ayssar Midani explained why Paris's Syria policy borders on being criminal.

    Sputnik: Why is the French defense minister making these statements now, weeks after the April 14 strike?

    Ayssar Midani: The last hit was on the day that the [OPCW] investigation commission was arriving in Syria, and wanted to start [their work]. They hit Syria just before [that investigation] started. That's one thing. The second thing is that Syria never used chemical weapons. Each time, these allegations are really based on lies and false testimonies of the White Helmets making real video shows. This was proved several times by [investigative journalist] Vanessa Beeley, by Syrian information and by Russian media. Even Mr. Lavrov has said that these are lies and allegations from the Western media.

    Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this still image obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / SYRIA TV
    France Will Strike Syria Again if Damascus Uses Chemical Weapons - Defense Minister
    The French, British and US are responsible for always pushing these allegations when the Syrian army is gaining victories against terrorism. Recently this was against the terrorists in Ghouta and Hajar Aswad, because all of these surroundings of Damascus have actually been cleaned from terror by the Syrian army. 

    This is really the main point: that all these Western countries are coming only to help and raise [the morale] of Jabhat al-Nusra* and Jaysh al-Islam who were in Damascus. The Syrian army is fighting Daesh,* al-Nusra and Jaysh al-Islam within the borders of Damascus. This was a real strategic point for them, because it is very near to the capital, and they wanted to create high pressure on the Syrian government and the Syrian president.

    The French government has actually supported al-Nusra from the beginning. I would like to remind [listeners] of the calls by Laurent Fabius, who was the minister of foreign affairs in France, who was saying that al-Nusra was doing a 'good job'. He was also saying that Assad doesn't deserve to live, that he deserves to be ten feet under. These [statements] were a call for murder from the head of French diplomacy!

    I can say that they are continuing on the same line, because they continue to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons. This is the only thing [they can say] because they are losing on the ground. They are trying to say 'we will hit because of the usage of chemical weapons'. But nobody talks about the chemical weapons used by Israel against Palestinians. No one talks about the usage of chemical weapons by the United States in the north of Syria using phosphorous bombing on civilians…

    [The] Western countries under the leadership of the United States say they are in Syria just to fight terrorism. In fact, they are there just to support terrorism."

    *Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia.

    Ayssar Midani is a Syrian-French geopolitical analyst and the president of the Network of Syrian Scientists and Innovators in Technology Abroad. The views and opinions expressed by Ms. Ayssar Midani are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    France Will Strike Syria Again if Damascus Uses Chemical Weapons - Paris
    NATO Lawyer: US, UK, France Airstrike on Syria Not Based on International Law
    France Sends Special Forces to US Base in Syria - Reports
    US-led Coalition Declines to Comment on Reports of New US-France Base in Syria
    Tags:
    expert analysis, terrorism, Al-Nusra Front, Laurent Fabius, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse