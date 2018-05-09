Register
17:34 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian national flag

    US Sanctions on Iran Puts India in Catch-22 Situation

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US sanctions on Iran are poised to drastically cut the profit margins of Indian oil companies that have already committed huge future imports. Moreover, India cannot afford to turn its back on its engagements with Iran, considering the recent headway made by China in enhancing ties with the oil-rich country, according to analysts.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian oil firms importing heavy crude from Iran could see a fall in profitability following US-imposed financial sanctions on Iran, according to Ravi Singh, a research analyst at India's leading financial services conglomerate Karvy. India's private oil firms like Essar Oil and Reliance Industries heavily dependent on the heavygrade Iranian oil, which will now become difficult to import after the imposition of sanctions.

    READ MORE: Iran to Continue Domestic Development Despite Possible Sanctions — Rouhani

    "The private firms of India are inclined towards Iranian crude due to various advantages such as lower shipping cost, a credit period of 90 days as compared with other Gulf countries at 30 days which indirectly increases the gross refinery margins of refiners," Ravi Singh, a research analyst at Karvy, told Sputnik.

    Gross refining margins (GRMs) are the difference between the price of crude oil and the average selling price of refined products. India's private refiners have GRMs as their complex refinery are capable of processing heavy or very low-quality crude that can be sourced cheaper from Iran than light or good quality crude and be processed into fuel.

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    In Trump We Trust: Global Oil Prices Skyrocket as US Exits Iran Deal
    The Indian government had committed to scaling up Iranian crude imports this February on the promise of better terms. India expected to double its crude imports from Iran up to 396,000 bpd (barrel per day) in 2018-19 from about 205,000 bpd in 2017-18, as per the country's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Most of this increase was expected from  private refiners.

    While Essar Oil aimed to buy 120,000 bpd of oil from Iran in 2018-19, Reliance has not disclosed the amount of crude it aimed to receive from Iran.

    However, with sanctions imposed on Iran, private refiners are now banking their hopes on other Gulf countries to enhance supplies. However, there is a strong likelihood of Saudi Arabia increasing the price of its supplies to Asia.

    READ MORE: 'Never Negotiate With Washington Without Having Nukes' – Analyst

    "The market is expected to get more competitive in terms of heavy grade crude prices, which supply most of India's private refiners. Although the minimal effect could be noted over the profitability of refineries, the current competitiveness among other supplier nations will fill up the supply gap. Also, the private players in India are [prefer] spot agreements rather than few long-term contracts minimizing the impact on their profitability," Ravi Singh added.

    Iran is geared up to reach a petrochemical output of 180 million tons by 2022 despite the falling oil prices in world markets
    © Sputnik /
    'Loss of Iranian Oil Supplies Will Not Be Easily Made Up For' - Analyst
    India has doubled its crude imports from Iran in the last three years since the sanctions on Tehran were lifted by former US President Barack Obama in 2015, while Iran has become the third-largest supplier of crude oil to India. The repercussion of the sanctions will not only limit the energy sector, but also threaten India's attempt to bypass Pakistan to connect Central Asia and Afghanistan through the Chabahar port of Iran. India and Iran have also made significant progress towards inking a long-pending deal on the Farzad B oil block, which may be delayed once again due to the sanctions.

    "India's oil imports from Iran will be adversely impacted, mainly due to global insurance, banking, and shipping constraints that will come into play soon due to the sanctions," Narendra Taneja, India's leading energy expert, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: No Alternative to Iran Nuclear Deal in Sight as US Set on Withdrawal — Analysts

    The analyst expects a sort of arrangement between India and Iran like the one that was put in place during the last sanctions.

    "There will definitely be an effort in that direction since Iran is strategically an important country for India in terms of bilateral trade and in the context of Afghanistan and central Asia, but given the size of the American presence in global oil trading, insurance, banking and shipping there will, unfortunately, be many challenges. These sanctions will bring many problems and challenges for India at a time when India needs to deepen its overall bilateral ties with Iran," Taneja added.

    A picture taken on March 12, 2017, shows an Iranian tanker docking at the platform of the oil facility in the Khark Island, on the shore of the Gulf
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Oil in Turmoil: Energy Prices Rise as US Threatens Iran
    Meanwhile, New Delhi cannot afford to turn its back on its commitments with Tehran given China's recent overtures in garnering infrastructure projects in Iran. 

    "Post the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), there is also the specter of China entering Iran even more aggressively, a move that would haunt India and ensure its choices get even more restricted. Increased pressure on New Delhi to downgrade its ties with Tehran would not only impact Chabahar's future and bilateral trade, but also derail India's carefully calibrated West Asian diplomacy. The Modi government has so far been successful in enhancing its ties with Iran, Israel and the Arab Gulf states simultaneously, partly because the Iranian nuclear deal has eased tensions between the West and Iran," Harsh V Pant,  a distinguished fellow and head of the ORF's Strategic Studies program, wrote Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Iran Deal: Trump 'Acts on Orders From Israeli Lobby in Washington' — Analyst

    However, there is a silver lining for New Delhi if the Trump administration does not change the line it had promised last year. "It's our objective to deny financing capacities and to disrupt the activities related to these malign behaviors.  It's not our objective to harm the Iranian people, nor is it our objective to interfere with legitimate business activities that are going on with other businesses, whether they be from Europe, India or agreements that are in place that promote economic development and activity to the benefit of our friends and allies as well," Rex Tillerson, the then US secretary of state had said last October.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Here Is List of Sanctions Against Iran That US Might Restore and Expand
    EU State Signs Biggest Credit Deal With Iran as US Decision on Sanctions Looms
    Iran Reproves US Sanctions Which 'Cross All Red Lines,' Vows to Respond
    In Venezuela’s Footsteps: Iran Mulls Own Cryptocurrency Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    Trump Administration, energy concern, anti-Iranian sanctions, oil prices, Essar, Donald Trump, India, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse