Register
16:11 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World's cities. London

    'For the First Time in 45 Years UK Will Become a Sovereign Country' - Economist

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Concerns of Jeremy Corbyn leading the UK has prompted the EU to stick to a firm stance on Brexit negotiations. This is what the Times reported, citing senior European officials. According to the article, uncertainty over Labor’s economic policies is the main reason for the EU’s insistence on a tough mechanism in a future post-Brexit deal.

    Sputnik discussed this with Rodney Atkinson, founder of freenations.net website, one of Britain's most successful political economists and a former advisor to ministers.

    Sputnik: In your view, how justified are the EU's concerns over a Corbyn run cabinet?

    Rodney Atkinson: Not many really, that's not really justified, not least, because the European Union itself is an institutional form of state aid, and there's massive state subsidies of Germany and French farmers, there's state aid for Airbus airplanes, and a form of distortion through the mass migration of cheap labor, which you could say is a kind of subsidy.

    READ MORE: UK to Leave Customs Union When Brexit Transition Period Ends in 2020 — Spokesman

    Equally, there are completely different taxes applied in different parts of the European Union. For instance, the French tax whiskey very heavily, so there's an awful lot of subsidies, and state aid, and distortions inherent in the European Union and it would be hypocritical to accuse others of it.

    Sputnik: Given that, nonetheless, there is this new approach by the EU, how do you think that would impact upcoming talks between London and Brussels?

    Rodney Atkinson: It depends whether they understand what I've just said, and realize that there is a lot of hypocrisy on the European Union side, for instance, Corbyn is a socialist, he does not believe in market economics, he does not believe in privatization. He wants state aid to certain companies, which could be a problem, obviously, if it distorts trade, he does not want public service competition, and he wants to nationalize public utilities.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    'Crazy System': Boris Johnson Hits Out at May's Brexit Customs Plan
    But public utilities are energy, water, rail and the post office, for instance, that we cannot say really that form of nationalization is, A, any different from what the European does anyway in its nation states, and B, would not really affect inter-nation trade, the only thing is if Corbyn nationalized certain industries there are a number of countries with whom we have investment treaties, like for instance, Communist China who have invested heavily in British water, energy, and transport, but it would be rather odd if Mr. Corbyn started attacking his socialist friends in Beijing.

    Support for UK industry, which is one of the things that he wants to do, that could be a problem, a justified problem, if he competes unfairly with other EU countries.

    Sputnik: What are your expectations for what kind of Brexit deal we're going to see, it seems that Conservatives have sort of acknowledged that the UK has moved towards a hard Brexit, however, a lot of experts are criticizing Theresa May's government for not following that strategy, and there's a lot of pressure on her to maintain some kind of a customs union or customs agreement.

    What kind of Brexit do you think we're going to see? Are we going to see a hard Brexit, do you think we're going to see something soft?

    Rodney Atkinson: The words hard and soft Brexit are totally irrelevant. What we're talking about is that for the first time in 45 years we will become a sovereign country like about 160 other sovereign nation-states around the world, and will be trading freely with them. Obviously, we want to trade freely also with the European Union, and it is up to them whether they want that.

    READ MORE: UK PM May Slammed for Silencing Eurosceptics Amid Brexit Talks

    They have far more to lose than we have since we are a massive importer of goods, particularly cars, for instance, from Germany. It would be foolish for the European Union not to trade freely with us.

    Obviously, there are attempts within the United Kingdom, and these latest ideas about a customs partnership are a good example, there were those who voted to remain in the EU; they want to bind us to the European Union even after we leave, they want to make trade deals very difficult with other countries, and they want a better deal altogether, so that the British people will be persuaded to re-join the European Union.

    World's cities. London
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    MEP Predicts UK PM May's 'Unstable' Gov't Collapse Before Brexit
    We don't expect to have all the privileges of being in while we are out, but what we do expect is the freedom to produce and trade freely, and fairly with the nation states of the world and with the European Union, and if that is an advantage to us then that is the fault of the European Union.

    After all, they claim that the European Union is so successful that everyone wanted to join it, if they're worried about other people leaving then they should look at the problems in their own backyard, I don't think that is something that we should worry about ourselves.

    Sputnik: Actually some have reported that the Labor Party is going to seek an alliance with other British parties to sort of counter the Tories, how likely is that?

    Rodney Atkinson: I think it's unlikely that the Corbyn Labor Party will find any other parties except maybe perhaps the Greens. Corbyn thinks he's doing rather well, the opinion poll ratings of the party are remarkably good considering the policy that he's pursuing, so first of all, I don't think he needs another party to help him, secondly, I don't think he would find one.

    Sputnik: How do you see Brexit, what is it going to look like?

    Rodney Atkinson: I think a reasonable deal is possible. There are a number of technical problems with customs and trade but they are all very solvable problems, the trouble with the political discussion in parliament is that the MPs don't know much. The vast majority of people, don't know much about modern trade practices. Not everyone who turns up at the border is inspected, and tariffs are not paid at the border, so it should not be difficult to come to an arrangement.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

     

    Related:

    EU Commission Urges Belgium to Grant Citizenship to Bloc's Staff After Brexit
    EU May Keep London Office to Communicate With UK Citizens After Brexit - Reports
    Hard Brexit Tory MPs Issue "Non-Threat" to PM as She Prepares Cabinet Showdown
    Tags:
    economist, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse