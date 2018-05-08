Register
10:44 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and US President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting in New York, Sept. 21, 2017

    Possible US Sanctions Against Turkey May Lead to NATO Split – Turkish MP

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Commenting on the possibility of Washington slapping sanctions on Turkey over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile systems, Turkish lawmaker Berat Conkar told Sputnik that the move would prompt a "relevant response" from the Turkish government.

    Berat Conkar, an MP from the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party, said that first of all, the White House's potential anti-Turkish sanctions would not be in line with the understanding of allied relations between NATO members and secondly, would negatively affect the relations between Ankara and Washington, which are currently going through a tough time. 

    "I regard all this as an absolutely meaningless initiative, Conkar pointed out.

    READ MORE: 'Clear Answer': Turkey on Whether US Sanctions Will Break S-400 Deal With Russia

    He warned that if the situation eventually leads to the imposition of sanctions, "the US, being Ankara's NATO ally, will not be able to give Turkey any convincing arguments in favor of this step."

    "It will inevitably lead to a split within NATO and emergence of tension out of thin air in various areas. … The imposition of sanctions against Turkey will be an erroneous and thoughtless step," Conkar stressed.

    According to him, Turkey is ready to consider "alternative options" if Washington finally introduces sanctions against Ankara.

    READ MORE: 'Logical Next Step': Why Turkey May Need Russian Pantsir in Addition to S-400

    "Such an extreme step as the anti-Turkish sanctions will mean very serious losses for the United States. We are experiencing a period in which players must jointly ensure the security of our region and the world as a whole. Any irresponsible steps taken along this path will not be left without a relevant response," Conkar concluded.

    Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara would retaliate against the US if Washington blocks the supply of the F-35 fighters to Ankara.

    He added that a proposal by US lawmakers to temporarily stop weapons sales, including the F-35 jets, to Turkey was wrong, illogical and not fitting of the alliance between the NATO allies.

    READ MORE: US Senators Want to Block Sale of F-35 Fighters to Turkey — Reports

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko
    Turkey Explains Why It Preferred Russia's S-400 Missiles to US Patriots
    Ankara has committed to buying 116 F-35A fighter jets under the US-led multinational Joint Strike Fighter program.

    Last month, the assistant secretary of state, Wess Mitchell, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Turkey could face US sanctions if it goes ahead with plans to purchase S-400 missile defense systems from Russia and that it could also affect Ankara’s participation in the F-35 program.

    In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the supply of the S-400 systems to Ankara. According to a statement by a Turkish defense industry secretariat, Ankara acquired two batteries for this system, which will be operated and serviced by the Turkish military personnel.

    The views and opinions expressed by Berat Conkar are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Don't Even Try: Ankara Vows Response to Possible US Sanctions Over S-400 Deal
    Erdogan on S-400 Purchase Amid Russia Sanctions: 'Turkey Decides Fate Itself'
    US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Russia-India Talks on S-400 Missile Deliveries
    Turkey to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defense System to Protect Akkuyu NPP – Academic
    Tags:
    tension, initiative, split, options, relations, sanctions, S-400, F-35, NATO, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse