Register
00:53 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018

    Expert Explains How Macron Might Be Able to Influence Trump Policies

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last week saw diplomatic visits to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel alongside closer ties with France and the unraveling relationship that America has with Germany. Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Jeanne Zaino, American political analyst and professor of Political Science at Iona College.

    Sputnik: After recent diplomatic trips to Washington by both President Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel it’s clear now that President Macron is the leading force and strategist with regard to European strategy and policy direction, what’s your take on last weeks visits?

    Dr. Jeanne Zaino: It was striking, just the visual alone was striking, because Macron was greeted with pomp and circumstance and as many people have commented on he and President Trump have a very, very warm relationship there was lots of hand holding and touching, and kissing, and smiling, it was absolutely astonishing visually, and you contrast that with the visuals of Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump and it’s a stark contrast, there was not a lot of pomp and circumstance, it was a very understated visit, the White House didn’t do much to celebrate her arrival, and the body language itself was very much in keeping with her last visit, was sort of much more business like, much more professional, neither one of them seemed particularly thrilled to be with the other, so from a visual perspective it was striking, and then you get to some of the policy issues and you saw Macron go into Congress and take on the President almost step-by-step in terms of their policy differences, and, of course, we know that Angela Merkel was pushing the President on the two key issues, of course, the Iran nuclear deal, where he’s going to be making a decision very shortly on that, and then also the issue of tariffs on steel and aluminium, so it was a stark contrast visually and yet from a policy perspective what Macron and Merkel were pushing for may not have been entirely different but I think you're right, and as many people have noted Macron has taken the mantle of the kind of leader of Europe and the EU at this point and certainly seems to understand how to handle President Trump and perhaps move him in a different direction.

    Sputnik:  Why is it that Macron is given so much favour? Is it the fact that he’s got such a powerful command of the French democracy now with the seats in the French parliament compared to the fact that there is a hung Parliament in Germany and Chancellor Merkel has not got the same power now as she had before, has that got something to do with that?

    Dr. Jeanne Zaino: I think it does, and you know we haven’t heard much from President Trump on this issue, so we’re reading the tea leaves a little bit but I think that plays a role, I think there has been speculation about the fact that President Trump seems to prefer male leaders to female leaders so you can track his relationship with Merkel and Theresa May from Great Britain with his relationship with somebody like Macron or Benjamin Netanyahu, and you can see a vast gulf there just in terms of how comfortable they seem together personally, and when we talk about Benjamin Netanyahu versus Macron you see they’re both close to Donald Trump. Netanyahu famously and Trump have been close for many, many years but you also see that they have very different styles of trying to influence the president, I think we saw that on display with the visit from Macron and the kind of bromance — hey, buddy, buddy — attempt to persuade him versus Netanyahu when he took to the stage the other day with the Iran nuclear deal and took a page from Donald Trump‘s playbook with the theatrics, opening of the curtain, and the big PowerPoint appealing to the president publicly and the American public to pull out of this deal, so I think we’re seeing two different ways in which we see these leaders from obviously Israel and France try to persuade this president to come to their side on key issues. I don’t know which is going to prevail, at this point I think many people including Macron expect on the nuclear deal the President will pull out and try to renegotiate, we don’t know that yet, but I do think you see kind of a different style when you look at Benjamin Netanyahu versus Macron, and I do think we know that president Macron, even in his presentation style, the way he’s a young up-and-coming leader, the way he won quite unexpectedly, it’s somebody the president really can respect and in that way that seems to be present Trump's style, so it’s hard to know whether will have an influence from a policy perspective because Macron hasn’t gotten big things out of the president yet, I mean, he hasn’t gotten climate change, the tariffs are still hanging, they would like to be permanently exempt, we don’t know about the Iran nuclear deal, so for all the handholding we don’t know if Macron is going to get policy wins out of the White House.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Secret Revealed: Oak Planted by Macron, Trump Removed, But for Good Cause
    Friendship Doesn't Grow on Trees: Oak Planted by Macron, Trump Disappears
    Hollande in Trouble Over Quip About Macron's 'Passive' Role in Trump Bromance
    ‘Not a Question of Arguments’: Merkel, Macron Can’t Get Trump to Save Iran Deal
    Trump's Attorney Takes The 5th; Macron Takes Shots at Trump
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Germany, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse