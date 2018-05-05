Register
20:05 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Author: Lack of Proof of Russian Role in Skripal Case 'Embarrassing for UK Govt'

    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    280

    London says it still considers Moscow to be the perpetrator of the attempted poisoning of the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. This comes despite a statement by Czech President Milos Zeman that a similar nerve agent had been produced in his country. Radio Sputnik spoke with Joe Quinn, internet author and researcher about the issue.

    Sputnik: Why in your view is the UK insisting on Russia’s responsibility for the attempted poisoning of the Skripals’, despite lack of evidence and the statement made by the Czech president recently?

    Joe Quinn: That is a big question I suppose, but just a recap the Czech government, as you mentioned in your segment, has stated that it has produced similar agent to Novichok A-230, A-232, A-234; who knows exactly what it was. But the point about this is that there was never really any evidence to begin with, to blame Russia and the alleged poisoning of the Skripals

    Let’s assume they were poisoned; but there was never right from the beginning, that’s what people tend to forget because there’s so much propaganda and so much statements of alleged facts put out there by the British government, but there has never been any evidence to implicate Russia in this alleged poisoning of the Skripals.

    READ MORE: The Skripal and Douma Incidents Are Parts of Plan to Bring Russia Down – Chemist 

    From day one it was pretty much a complete fabrication and as I said likely some kind of nerve agent was used on the Skripals, but we have to kind of go back to square one in that respect and look at the bare facts and most importantly put those bare facts in the context of what everybody should know. 

    When there was an ongoing anti-Russian propaganda war being waged by Western and then some Middle Eastern countries for very obvious geopolitical reasons, so it’s effectively an ongoing smear campaign and they are just doubling down. But it’s embarrassing for the British government.

    It’s a good question why would they do this, because, when you consider, a sensible person would not double down on something that most people would agree as a kind of lie or unfounded allegation. I mean they provided no evidence whatsoever and when asked, when challenged, they just make some vague claims which just sows more doubt in the public’s mind and most people’s minds and then when something like this comes out from the Czech government, they just double down on the same bogus spurious allegation. As I said, obviously there are reasons for that in terms of this smear campaign against Russia.

    This kind of opportunity to look strong from the point of view of British government is kind of like the corrupt politicians, it is kind of like an event when you are attacked by a foreign government is kind like a cat nip for the Tory government in the UK, it’s like they can’t really resist this opportunity. 

    READ MORE: Moscow Recommends That London Not Rush to Destroy Evidence in Skripal Case

    When you have a bunch of politicians in the Tory government that aren’t really entitled to be in power, a lot of people don’t want them in power. If there was a general election today, they would probably be kicked out of power. 

    This kind of event coming along where we are attacked by the evil Russians is like I said, it’s like very attractive for them to try and capitalize on it and to boost their own appearance of ”we are a strong government who need to protect the people, etc.,” so there are many different reasons why they are doing this. But the primary one like I just said is this ongoing, it goes back to Crimea and Ukraine, where Western governments have been attempting to demonize and blacken Russia’s name at every opportunity. 

    READ MORE: Busted! Mainstream Media's Witch Hunt on 'Russian Bots' Over Skripal Case

    In fact you can go back to 2006 to Alexander Litvinenko, another spurious allegation against Russia of having poisoned someone. 

    So it’s a long process that has been going on for a long time and people need to remember that, but obviously news cycle goes around every 24 hours and people tend to forget. But people really need to put this into the context of this Western propaganda campaign against Russia for, like I said, geopolitical reasons. 

    The views and opinions expressed by Joe Quinn are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Skripal Case Two Months On: Russian Embassy Taunts UK PM May Over Lack of Proof
    Skripal Case to Affect Russia-UK Anti-Terrorism Cooperation - Russian Deputy FM
    The Skripal Case and Bombing Syria: Six Things We Learned About Modern Britain
    Moscow Dissatisfied With UK Answers to Skripal Case Questions – Mission to OPCW
    Busted! Mainstream Media's Witch Hunt on 'Russian Bots' Over Skripal Case
    Tags:
    lack of proof, false accusations, geopolitical goals, fabricated reports, propaganda, interview, Sergei Skripal, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse