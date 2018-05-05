'Iran's Enemies' Trying to Make It Accept 'Unfavorable Conditions' – Scholar

Deeply alarmed by Iran's growing influence in the region, Western powers and some of their regional allies are blaming Tehran for its alleged meddling in other Arab countries' internal affairs.

In an interview with Sputnik, Egyptian expert on Iran, Muhammed Nureddin, blamed this on US, Israeli and Saudi attempts to demonize the Islamic Republic.

“On May 12 the American president will decide whether stick to the nuclear deal with Iran, exit it or add new provisions to the existing document. Iran’s enemies are doing everything possible to make Iran accept unfavorable conditions,” Muhammed Nureddin said.

He added that the conditions being forced upon Tehran included its relationship with the Ansra Allah group in Yemen.

“The US and Saudi Arabia want Tehran to stop helping the Houthis and completely pull out of Syria,” the expert added.

According to him, over the past few years Iran has managed to build strong economic and political ties with many countries which refuse to kowtow to Washington’s aggressive policy towards Tehran for fear that this could harm their own interests.

“The regional states feel better off supporting Iran because acting together they will find it easier to resist Western aggression in the region,” Muhammed Nureddin concluded.

The Arab League has voiced its support for Morocco’s decision to break off diplomatic ties with Iran over its alleged support for the Polisario Front’s actions in the disputed Western Sahara region.

Tehran has denied providing assistance to the pro-independence movement and dismissed Morocco’s accusations as “completely baseless.”

On Tuesday, Rabat said it was severing ties with Tehran because of the military assistance the Iran-allied Hezbollah is allegedly giving members of the Polisario Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro, which is waging an armed campaign for the independence of Western Sahara.

The dispute over Western Sahara dates back to 1975 when Spain relinquished control over the territory.

Morocco insists that Western Sahara is an integral part of its territory.

