Register
20:36 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018

    Netanyahu's Claim About Iran an Attempt to Distract From Syria Strikes - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Tehran of allegedly continuing work on its nuclear program and the US willing to withdraw from the nuclear agreement, the dispute with Iran is now threatening to escalate into a military conflict, German analyst Ottfried Nassauer believes.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on Monday, where he claimed to have documented evidence of Iran's nuclear activities, comes just as the May 12 deadline looms for US President Donald Trump to decide whether or not to scrap an internationally-brokered nuclear deal with Iran and re-launch sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    The head of the Berlin Information Center for Transatlantic Security (BITS), Ottfried Nassauer, believes that the timing of Israel's statement was chosen perfectly and is not a coincidence.

    "Mr. Netanyahu has obviously been trying to convince American President Trump and his new Foreign Minister Pompeo to do what they always wanted to — withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran," the analyst said.

    "The presentation of Mr. Netanyahu contained essentially known facts. It was about documents before 2003. But he did not present any evidence that Iran was still working on nuclear weapons after 2009," he added.

    READ MORE: Israel Likely Fixed Intel Around US Policy Ahead of Attack on Iran Deal

    According to the expert, Israel is seeking renewed international isolation of Iran jointly with the US. The first foreign trip of the new US Secretary of State and former CIA chief Mike Pompeo was to Israel last Sunday. The same day, Iranian military bases were bombed in Syria, allegedly with Israeli missiles.

    "Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has long been viewing Iran as his archenemy and also as his best assistant in domestic politics. He knows that the Sunni Arab world is relatively positive when it comes to opposition to Iran. His presentation may have also served as a distraction from numerous domestic problems and the military strike that took place the night before in Syria, which Israel was possibly responsible for," the expert concluded.

    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel April 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Israel's Remarks on Iran Sow Division Between Europe and US
    Relations between Israel and Iran have always been tense, with Tehran not recognizing Israel's right to exist. Israel claims that Iran has military forces in Syria that it intends to use against Israel. Tehran denies the allegations, claiming that it is only sending military advisors to the Arab Republic.

    On April 30 it was reported that Iranian ammo depots in Hama and Aleppo had been attacked in an air raid by an unknown power. The Israeli Defense Forces have refused to comment on allegations that Tel Aviv was behind the attack.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Only Russia Can Speak With Trust of Both Iran, Israel' – Ex-Security Aide
    Saudi Arabia 'May Hope Israel Will Do the Job for Them and Fight Iran' – Analyst
    Iran Vows 'Surprising' Response to Israel Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, conflict, United States, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse