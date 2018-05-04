Entire World Will Have to Pay Heavily if Cold War Not Averted - Indian Lawmaker

Indian lawmaker Manoj Jha and leading strategic thinker Uday Bhaskar believe that the entire world would have to pay heavily if a cold war between the US and Russia is not averted. Another thinker, Mohan Guruswamy, says the US and NATO are working on an insidious ploy to completely destroy Russia.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Swedish national broadcaster SVT that the Cold War is back, but that the prevailing circumstances are significantly different from the earlier cold war, Indian lawmaker Manoj Jha and a few strategic and international relations experts have echoed similar views on the current geopolitical scenario.

"During the Cold War there were mechanisms of dialogue, of control, of communication to make sure that whenever there was a risk of confrontation or incidents, things would not get out of control. These mechanisms today do not exist," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a recent interview to Swedish television STV.

Endorsing the comments of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Indian lawmaker Manoj Jha told Sputnik that the prevailing scenario is certainly reminiscent of a cold war among the countries of the world and that it is much murkier than the era of the Soviet Union.

"Apparently, US President Donald Trump is not able to understand the nuances involved in the geopolitical setup, particularly in the post-Cold War era. And as a result, some nations are looking at every issue from a very narrow and constricted cell. Whatever the world had achieved during the post-Cold War era, I think they are out to destroy everything. And that's going to have a kind of snowball effect," Member of the Indian Parliament Manoj Jha told Sputnik.

Jha is of the opinion that the enmity between the US and Russia could have repercussions in other parts of the world, mainly South East Asia and the Arab World. And if that happens, everyone will have to pay heavily for it.

"In the Cold War era, it was an ideological camp but now in the neo-liberal setup, states are under the control of the different corporations. Therefore, it's going to be much more murky and difficult than what the Cold War offered. Now the Cold War is much more different than the Soviet times," the lawmaker added.

India's leading strategic thinker Uday Bhaskar also agrees that any Cold War-like situation would have a different impact and conclusion if it were to happen now.

"As I said — You cannot enter the same river twice. Much water has flown over the last three decades. As above, there is bi-lateral tension. Present Cold War is different. Earlier, US had led a Western alliance plus Japan against the former USSR. Moscow led the Warsaw Pact nations. That kind of a division across North America — Eurasia does not exist. The rise of the non-state entity is another new factor. By this l also mean that major corporate entity, which shapes the global market forces, cyber and social media have added to the complexity," C. Uday Bhaskar, director of the Society for Policy Studies told Sputnik.

Another leading Indian strategic expert views the present geopolitical scenario as an insidious attempt by the US to completely collapse Russia.

"The US and the NATO are encircling Russia and want to finish it as a power. It's not a Cold War like that which ended after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. This is more insidious. It is meant to freeze Russia and cause it to collapse as a country," Mohan Guruswamy, a distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India in New Delhi told Sputnik.

