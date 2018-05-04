Register
03:19 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., listens as Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham speaks defending McCain's military record during a town hall meeting at the 3 West Club to launch Graham's “No Nukes for Iran” tour Monday, July 20, 2015, in New York

    Just FYI, Mr. McCain: Any Cyber Attack Can Be Reversed – Cybersecurity Expert

    © AP Photo / Kevin Hagen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    Recently, US Senator John McCain has suggested that his country should attack Russia with its cyberweapons to retaliate for Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections. Kevin Curran, a professor at the Cyber Security School at Ulster University explained to Sputnik why this is a bad idea for the US.

    Curran points out that being a non-expert in such things as cyberweapons, McCain misses the crucial difference between them and conventional ones; namely, that any cyberattack can be reverse engineered and later used against the aggressor.

    Voting machines at the Information Center of the Central Election Commission of Russia
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian Lawmaker Says Russian Electoral Systems Invulnerable to Hacking Attacks

    Curran explains that once the attack is detected, parts of its malicious codes can be obtained and later analyzed. When its underlying principles of operation are cracked by cybersecurity, it will be able to replicate the weapon and use it against the country that unleashed it.

    READ MORE: Stolen US Cyberweapons Could Spark Conflict With Rival Powers — Ex-NSA Analyst

    Curran also reminded Sputnik (and McCain) that apart from information-obtaining malware, there are also those that attack with a focus on control systems. Once they obtain control, they can manipulate physical infrastructure, such as electrical networks, railroads or water supplies. Attack on such infrastructure can have a significant negative impact, the cybersecurity expert warned.

    One of the examples of such viruses is The Flame, a malware found in 2012. The Flame was a platform designed to host various modules that can perform different tasks. The problem is that over 40 different antiviruses failed to detect The Flame when tested.

    READ MORE: British Gov't May Be Preparing Public for Cyberattack on Russia — Ambassador

    Another demonstrative example is the Stuxnet computer worm that was specifically designed by the US and Israel to infiltrate systems associated with Iranian nuclear material. It managed to find and successfully attack the country's nuclear centrifuges.

    Curran believes that organizations around the world should expect rogue states to attack their computer systems in the future, seeking information or wreaking havoc. He also thinks that states won't refrain from developing cyberweapons, noting that the US has already admitted developing both defensive and offensive models. Although the US claims to focus on defensive ones, there is no way to prove that, he added.

    California Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Dana Rohrabacher
    US Congressman Seeks Deal to Prove Russia Did Not Hack US Election

    "It is also incredibly difficult to estimate which countries are heavily conducting research into offensive cyberattack tools, as it is not as easy as simply counting the size of their armies or guns," Curran said.

    The expert also noted more peaceful uses for such viruses — for example, intelligence. According to him, such malware can be used "akin to spy planes."

    Related:

    McCain Calls on US to Retaliate With Cyberattack on Russia to Embarrass Putin
    British Gov't May Be Preparing Public for Cyberattack on Russia – Ambassador
    Cisco Cyberattack Targeted Russian-Language Internet Segment - Kaspersky Lab
    UK Can Cyberattack Russia Over Alleged Spy Poisoning, But Won't - Analysts
    UK May Launch Cyberattack Against Russia for Allegedly Poisoning Spy - Reports
    Tags:
    cyber weapons, cybersecurity, Stuxnet, John McCain, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse