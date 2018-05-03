Register
18:11 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

    Revolt Against Centrists, Leftists in EU Will Lead to Right-Wing Rise – Scholar

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has stated that Europe is a good idea but the EU is killing it. The statement comes amid rising interest towards populist and right-wing parties in the EU. Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Werner Patzelt, a political science professor at the Technical University in Dresden.

    Sputnik: What can you tell us about the populist meeting and the overall interest in the EU to this populist movement?

    Werner Patzelt: The tightly woven system of government that we have established in the European Union above the layer of the nation-states, more and more becomes something which is hindering adaptation of this system of government to new needs and to new challenges and to new problems.

    And secondly, this is exactly what a big part of the European populations feel to be the case, that the European system of government centered around the commission in Brussels is no longer working, it is an effective device for improving European politics, but imposing rules and limiting national solutions to the member-states.

    READ MORE: Austria's President Has Sided With George Soros and Migrants — Hungarian FM

    In nearly all European countries populist movements grow, who proclaim that this form of European integration needs to come to an end. This is what is behind the utterances of Le Pen and so many others.

    Sputnik: If we talk about public opinion, what are the major problems with the current system of government in the European Union?

    Werner Patzelt: Basically, Europeans and even those who join right-wing populist movements agree on the fact that what has been achieved in Europe is just wonderful — not showing passports on the borders, getting money from Brussels to develop neglected regions. Everybody finds that this is just wonderful.

    But so many in the Europe feel that we are on the decline from what we have achieved in the past. Uncontrolled and unlimited immigration, where on the European level Germany wanted to have a quite open immigration policy with a following up distribution of immigrants across all European nations, which so many countries, like Poland and Hungary, deeply resent.

    READ MORE: Dutch Right-Wing Freedom Party Wins Seats in 30 Municipalities — Party's Head

    This seems to be the major threat to what has been achieved in Europe. And the second issue is the consequences of Europeanization of policymaking, which has a side-effect that national governments, in particular national parliaments, have much less to say in many policy areas than before, because they are regulated and controlled by the European level. So many have the feeling "why do we have democracy if elections do not change so much, because Brussels is dictating to us, to put it harshly, what we have to do in domestic politics."

    So, it is this combination of the migration problem, with a feeling that people have lost the control over the apparatus of government that creates this form of right-wing populism.

    Sputnik: Do you thing that we are going to see an increase in the number of seats occupied by right-wing parties in European parliament next year?

    Werner Patzelt: I would be very surprised if this would not be the case, because the revolt against the established political elites, who, mostly in the past and still in the present are centrists or left-leaning centrists… The revolt against these elites is so powerful that it will translate and express itself in a growing number of votes for populists in particular right-wing populist parties.

    READ MORE: Italy's Right-Wing Leader Says 'EU Policies Robbed Us of Future & Hope'

    The basic phenomenon is that a new cleavage has emerged throughout Europe. It's a cleavage between those who are in favor of immigration, and those who oppose it.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Smaller EU, Smaller Budget: Wealthy Member States Blasting Brussels Proposal
    Eurozone Growth Slows Down as EU Unveils Post-Brexit Budget Plan
    EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Led to Overcrowding of Refugee Centers in Greece - UNHCR
    US, EU Countries Sabotaging Russian-Chinese Initiative on Iran Deal - Source
    Poland's Foreign Minister Can't Accept Budget Without Balancing EU Members Needs
    UK Gov't Will Go Down if Inks Customs Deal With EU – MPs
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, leftist politics, centrists, right-wing, Germany, Europe, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse