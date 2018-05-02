Register
2 May 2018
    9/11 World Trade Center Attack

    'No Evidence of Iran Financing 9/11 Attacks Was Shown in the Case' - Writer

    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    Opinion
    A US judge has ordered Iran to pay over $6 billion to the families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Judge George Daniels found Tehran liable for the deaths of over 1,000 people, despite no direct link ever being found to Iran. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Eric Zuesse, an American award-winning investigative historian and writer.

    Sputnik: What do you make of this judgment; it seems that there have been precedents prior to this, but what do you make of it and what kind of response do you think we will get from Iran?

    Eric Zuesse: Coincidentally or not, this ruling comes just two days after Israel’s Knesset or parliament passed a law allowing Prime Minister Netanyahu, virtually alone, to authorize and order any invasion which likeliest could be against Syria, Iran and/or Lebanon.

    One has to understand that the issue here is basically fundamentalist, Sunni, royal Arabic families, including the Saudis. But also the Thanis of Qatar and the six royal families of the UAE and a few others against the leading Shiite majority country: Iran, which is a leading country in the areas of Syria and also very influential in Lebanon.

    READ MORE: Israeli PM Given Power to Declare War With Only Defense Minister's Approval

    Since it’s part of Shiite versus Sunni fissure Israel is very much involved in this, because on the Shiite side, Israel is extremely hostile to basically Shiite influenced countries.

    You have to understand these things within the broader geo-political context and essentially the US, for a long time has been controlled by its billionaires. That is not a democracy. Some people will call it an oligarchy, some will call it aristocracy; but it’s not a democracy and it hasn’t been so for a long time. There is no clearer evidence of oligarchy than that.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on Iran’s real role in 9/11 attacks?

    Eric Zuesse: The only evidence that was presented to that judge was that some of the 9/11 terrorists had passed through Iran; that’s it. There was no financing of the operation shown by that case and there was no consideration given whatsoever to other possible sources of financing of the operation.

    READ MORE: Reports: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain Voice Support for Morocco Over Row With Iran

    Whereas the FBI had massive evidence; first of all they found, the FBI had found and established and was hidden for 16 years. It was classified information that was top secret so it was totally blocked from the public, only recently made available and suppressed still.

    At least two of the 9/11 terrorists were financed out of the private pocket of Prince Bandar bin Sultan al Saud who was at the time the US ambassador from Saudi Arabia and who was nicknamed in Washington, Bandar Bush, because he was so close, so intimate with the Bush family, both senior and junior.

    The views and opinions expressed by Eric Zuesse are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

