Register
16:13 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.

    Iran Deal: 'US Has Been Violating Agreement Ever Since it Was Signed' - Prof.

    © AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    241

    Iran has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a ”liar” after he said he has proof of the country's secret nuclear program. Netanyahu claimed that Iran continued covertly expanding its nuclear capabilities despite the 2015 deal.

    Sputnik discussed this with Mohammad Marandi, a University of Tehran professor who has taken part in the nuclear talks.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the timing of Mr. Netanyahu's statement in light of the upcoming deadline on the Iranian deal?

    Mohammad Marandi: I think it's very convenient coming just days before Trump wants to make his decision about whether or not to withdraw from the agreement, and we know that Netanyahu has a long history of lying. The accusation that he's making are not new, the Iranians have responded to all of the accusations that have been made in the past, and this has been done through the IAEA.

    READ MORE: Trump Would Praise Iran Nuclear Deal if He Negotiated It — Ex-British Diplomat

    We can also recall a previous incident where the Israeli regime provided the MEK (Mujahideen-e-Khalq) terrorist organization with a laptop which they claim was full of documents from the Iranian nuclear program proving that somehow Iran was developing a nuclear weapon, and then it turned out that the so-called laptop, the documents on the file, they were fabrications, there were inconsistencies, and it later became clear that the Israeli regime provided the terrorist organization the laptop to make these accusations against Iran.

    So I think people in Iran were expecting something strange and to happen before the Trump decision or announcement, and it is quite probable that there was some sort of coordination between Netanyahu and Trump.

    Iranian army troops march during a parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran Vows 'Surprising' Response to Israel Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions
    One point that I think is really interesting, it really hasn't been discussed in the media, and I think it should make top news across the globe, it should've been at least, it was that when Pompeo, he went in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and he admitted because he was trying to justify the US exiting the nuclear deal, and he admitted that before the JCPOA, or the nuclear deal, the Iranians were not racing for a nuclear weapon, the Iranians were not pursuing a nuclear weapon.

    But what he unwittingly basically said was that all the propaganda over the last 50 years over Iran where the Americans, the US Presidents Obama and Bush were making accusations that Iran was developing nuclear weapons, all of these were dishonest.

    Sputnik: Now that Prime Minister Netanyahu has made these further claims is President Trump now going to be swayed by them, what are your thoughts on it?

    Mohammad Marandi: I don't think he's going to be swayed either way. I think it's quite possible that the Israelis and the Americans have coordinated this beforehand, either so they would help justify Trump exiting the agreement, or so that Trump could use these fabrications to put more pressure on Iran so that Iran will give concessions to the United States; but that's impossible.

    When the Iranians signed up to this agreement, many in Iran never believed that this was a good agreement, many Iranians felt that Iran gave too many concessions, but at the end of the day, when the decision was made in Iran to sign up to this, those who were opposed and those who were for the agreement, they all agreed that Iran must abide by its commitments.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Seeks to Prod Trump to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal — Reports

    When the United States, which has been violating the agreement ever since it was signed, in effect, both under Obama and Trump, when they do not abide by the current agreement how in the world they expect Iran to negotiate with them on anything else, when the United States cannot be trusted to implement what it has promised to implement in the past, then there's really no reason to negotiate with the United States over anything in the future.

    Sputnik: Russia and Europe are urging to respect the agreement, saying that Iran is abiding by it as a participant of the nuclear talks in Vienna, what's your take on whether the accord needs to be improved?

    Mohammad Marandi: The Europeans have shown themselves to be weak, and the very fact that Macron went to Washington and was acting, in my opinion, humiliated by Trump in public with the whole dandruff incident, so when the Europeans try to appease Trump like that, whether it's Macron or the German Chancellor, it makes them look irrelevant, but, obviously, they are opposed to Trump's actions whether they stand up to him or not that's another question, and it reveals about a great deal about the Europeans.

    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Experts Explain What Will Happen If US Pulls Out of Iran Nuclear Deal
    But the Russians and the Chinese, obviously, based on principle, are very much against this sort of behavior of the United States. The Iranians actually believe that they're the ones who should be complaining because, as things stand, the United States has not been implementing the current agreement from day one, so the United States continues to threaten and bully banks, and prevent them from cooperating with Iran, and this is in direct violation of Articles 26 to 29 in the JCPOA, or the nuclear agreement, so the Iranians are saying — right now you're not implementing the agreement and now you expect us to give more concessions to you; that's just impossible.

    The views and opinions expressed by the expert do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran's Nuclear Chief Hopes Trump 'Comes to Senses,' Stays in Nuclear Deal - TV
    Putin, Macron Back Preservation of Iran Nuclear Deal
    Macron, Rouhani Agree to Work on Preserving Iran's Nuclear Deal - Elysee Palace
    Tags:
    Iran deal, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse