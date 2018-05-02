'Betrayal': UKIP Founder Explains Reasons Behind House of Lords' Brexit Decision

Theresa May has suffered a crucial Brexit defeat after the House of Lords voted to ensure that there is no chance of the UK leaving the EU with no deal. Peers voted by 335 votes to 244 to ensure that parliament, instead of the government, will decide the next steps if the prime minister’s exit deal is rejected.

Unless the defeat is overturned in the Commons, this allegedly increases the chances of softening the deal and sending the government back to the negotiating table if the agreement is not approved. Sputnik spoke with Alan Sked, founder of UKIP for more.

Sputnik: If the UK left with no deal; would this be a betrayal to all those who voted leave?

Alan Sked: It would certainly be a betrayal. These people in the House of Lords don’t believe in leaving the EU at all and are hypocrites for saying they are doing this for parliamentary sovereignty, because for the past couple of years or so, EU legislation has gone through the commons and the lord’s without a debate. These are committed followers of the European Union and they don’t want us to leave, so yes it’s a betrayal. They are not respecting the public’s vote.

Sputnik: How much pressure is Theresa May under following this decision?

Alan Sked: It depends how many Tory rebels there are. I suspect that the government will make it a vote of confidence, because it threatens to unravel all the good work done so far. If she’s defeated she will be bound to resign and will go down as an abject failure in British history.

Her replacement would have to be a Brexiteer; which would be Boris Johnson, Michael Gove or Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.