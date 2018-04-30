Register
00:54 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

    'Not Going to Happen': Expert Makes Forecast for North Korea's Denuclearization

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    320

    After a fantastically feel-good summit between North and South Korea, it seems the peninsula might be nearing some kind of reunification. Talks of denuclearizing the island have been surfacing, but many critics are doubtful that the move will come through - as is the case with James Dwyer, teaching fellow at the University of Tasmania.

    Sputnik: How have relations been between the north and the south since the missile test in 2016?

    James Dwyer: They've stabilized quite remarkably in the last two weeks, culminating in the meeting between the leaders. It's been quite a development. It's very hyperbolic to say so, but a lot of people have been saying that we've been witnessing history in the making when we saw both leaders stepping over the border in the demilitarized zone. It has been a lot friendlier than it has been in the last few years when tensions have skyrocketed over nuclear tests and missile tests. They have exchanged fire several times across the border. Things have calmed down a lot, and very quickly, although I am sceptical about North Korea's intention.

    Sputnik: What do you mean when you say you are ‘sceptical’ of North Korea’s intent?

    James Dwyer: They play these games where they escalate tensions quite rapidly and quite heavily. Pushing the boundaries of what they can and can’t do. And then they strike a more conciliatory tone, saying 'we will calm down and stop military tests if you release some of the sanctions.' This generally tends to happen. The US and South Korea tend to wind back economic sanctions in exchange for moves from North Korea, and then it all just happens again. They have been doing this for the last 10 years, so it’s probably a bit too early to say this is a new remarkable era of peace. It just seems to be what North Korea does. They escalate, then wind back, and then escalate again.

    Sputnik: What was the overall sentiment regarding the outcome of the summit?

    James Dwyer: It's very much and wait see — I don’t want to put a dampener on things because it certainly is promising. I certainly don’t think they are going to denuclearize though. One of the things that has been mentioned, that a lot of people are getting excited about is Kim Jong-un saying he's willing to completely denuclearize, in exchange for guarantees that the US won't attack them. That’s just not going to happen. They have tried this before in 2008. They made a big symbolic gesture, by destroying one of their calling towers for one of their nuclear production facilities. They are now making the same noises about the nuclear test facility. It sounds great, but it’s just not going to happen. North Korea won’t denuclearize now that they’ve got a nuclear capacity.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chinese Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea on May 2-3
    North Korean Leader Promised Not to Use Force, Close Nuclear Test Site - Seoul
    Trump Says Meeting With North Korean Leader May Be Held in 3-4 Weeks
    North Korea Media Break Silence on Kim-Moon Summit
    North and South Korean Leaders Meet in Search for Lasting Peace
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse