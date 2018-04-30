Register
22:30 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flowers, candles and childrens' toys left as a memorial to Alfie Evans, the 23-month-old toddler who died a week after his life support was withdrawn, are seen outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, Britain, April 28, 2018

    People Backing Alfie's Family Outside Hospital Seem to Have Own Agendas – Prof.

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A two-year-old boy who had died nearly a week after his life support was withdrawn was at the center of a long legal debate over his treatment. A former UKIP member, Steve Woolfe, launched a campaign to change the law calling for more power for parents to decide on their children’s medical care.

    Priscilla Alderson, emerita professor of childhood studies at University College London, has given her take on the campaign goals in an interview to Sputnik.

    Sputnik: What is your take on Alfie’s law campaign and the lobby group behind it? What is your assessment of their intentions?

    Priscilla Alderson: At the heart of the case always is the best interests and welfare of a child, and all the adults around the child trying to discern what is best for the little boy; and the argument of the court and of the doctors was that either Alfie was well enough to feel what was happening to him and would suffer from the long journey and more treatment, or he was so disabled that he would be unaware of what was going on.

    And that would make the hope of his recovering in any way even more remote and unlikely.

    A woman leaves a soft toy outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, following the death of 23-month-old, Alfie Evans, Saturday April 28, 2018
    © AP Photo / Peter Byrne/PA
    UK Mourns Death of Toddler Alfie Evans Blocked From Treatment in Italy

    Sputnik: Other hospitals have found themselves embroiled in the center of this social media scandal, suffering a barrage of abuse. I suppose this is what happens in this technological age that we are living in. And all the information is so open to the public, isn’t that? In what way have campaigns like this affected health workers in the health system in general? It can’t be easy, can it?

    Priscilla Alderson: They already face a lot of stress and difficulty caring for these very ill children, supporting their parents, coping with the severe cuts that the NHS is having at the moment, the shortage of staff, agency staff.

    Eyes
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Global First: UK NHS Doctors Restore Eyesight to the Blind With New Approach

    Altogether in his short life Alfie would have had hundreds of people caring for him, and it’s very hard to coordinate the care and make sure that the family feels they are having personal care from people they know and trust. That’s one great difficulty. Another thing is that the people who have been supporting the family outside the hospital seem to have their own agendas.

    Some of them seem to be pro-life people – "keep babies alive at any cost," "do anything to make their life longer however hopeless." Another is, who is actually paying for all these expenses, transport and care that was being proposed and why would they be doing it? A third group, from America, was saying that the NHS and the state-funded and provided health care is not best for families, as the private care as in the United States is better.

    An NHS sign is pictured at St Thomas' Hospital in front of the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower on January 13, 2017 in London.
    © AFP 2018 / Isabel Infantes
    Lethal Errors: GP Explains How to Secure Safety in NHS

    But of course, the private care in the US means that millions of people cannot afford any health care at all, particularly children. Another problem is that if they had had a fraction of the care that the NHS have given, the parents, if they were in the US, would be facing billions of dollars’ worth of debts, whereas the NHS care is all free to them.

    Sputnik: Who should hold the rights ultimately to make the critical decisions as in Alfie Evans’ case? Who has the ultimate responsibility? 

    Priscilla Alderson: Ultimately, neither the parents, nor the doctors have the power. If they disagree, they go to the courts, and the lawyers listen to both sides and all the evidence they can gather, keeping in mind that they don’t want to respect either the parents’ rights, or the doctors’ rights, but the child’s rights, and what is very best for the child.

    READ MORE: 'They Do Not Care About Their Citizens': UK Tories Crisis Explained

    And then the courts cannot force the doctors either to provide treatment they don’t think is right, or to withhold and stop treatment. All the courts can do is authorize the doctors to go ahead in the best way they decide –either to carry on treating Alfie or to withdraw treatment.

    But the doctors don’t have to be forced to provide things they don’t agree with. The idea of the court is to have a neutral place that will listen fairly to both sides. However, the courts rely on expert witnesses, and these are always medical, so that almost always the courts do agree with what the doctors advise.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.


    Related:

    NHS Staff Voting for Highest Pay Increase in 10 Years
    Global First: UK NHS Doctors Restore Eyesight to the Blind With New Approach
    Is Austerity Over? UK Government Agrees NHS Pay Deal With Unions
    Lethal Errors: GP Explains How to Secure Safety in NHS
    Sticking Plaster Approach Will Not Mask Britain's NHS Cash Crisis, Report Warns
    Tags:
    life-supporting, support, legal case, medicine, death, boy, toddler, National Health Service (NHS), Alfie Evans, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse