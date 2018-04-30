Israel Will Probe 'Any Killing or Injuring of Innocent Civilians' – Diplomat

Sputnik: How is Israel managing to stand its own ground on the international arena in view of the ongoing protests on the Gaza border?
Eran Etzion: Frankly I don’t think there is that great of a pressure, I think there is an understanding that what we are witnessing is not entirely innocent. Yes, there is a civilian element in terms of organizing these demonstrations. But at least as much, if not more, there is Hamas instigation. Hamas is under extreme pressure because of its complete inability to manage Gaza. It’s on the verge of bankruptcy and a humanitarian crisis because of this failure, so they’re doing what other Arab regimes in similar circumstances used to do, which is to try to “export” the internal crisis towards Israel. I think there’s a great degree of understanding in the international community of this basic condition; that is, not to justify any killing or the injuring of innocent civilians, and if such cases did occur Israel already said that it will investigate, and it’s investigating.
READ MORE: Palestinians Protest in Gaza Along Israeli Border Fifth Week in a Row
Sputnik: Palestine's ambassador to the UN has called on the Security Council to take immediate action to ensure that the rights of Palestinians are protected. Do you believe that anything will come of that? And they're planning to continue these protests, there are reports of Israeli soldiers shooting live fire into the legs of civilians, some civilians have suffered amputations, there’s been journalists killed…
Sputnik: So causing damage to Israeli property is punishable by death or the risk of live bullets?
Sputnik: The protests are expected to culminate in mid-May, what can we expect in the weeks to come? And what kind of a resolution could you foresee? And will this further complicate the situation for Netanyahu?
Eran Etzion: I don’t know if it’s going to come as good or bad news to you but I don’t think there’s going to be anything out of the ordinary on this date (Nakba day*). It is speculation, obviously, and I could be wrong, but if I am to guess I would say yes there will be demonstrations, yes. There might be masses, but I don’t think that at the end of the day it will leave any kind of a historic mark, it will be just another sad day with unnecessary Palestinian casualties, but that’s it, it’s not going to change the basic situation of the Palestinians.
* Nakba day — Every year on May 15, Palestinians around the world commemorate the Nakba, or "catastrophe", the 1948 Palestinian exodus, which occurred when more than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 Palestine war.
In Israel, May 15 is Independence Day, commemorating the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)