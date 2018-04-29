Register
16:26 GMT +329 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Illustration

    'America's Poodles': Diplomat Not Surprised by France & UK's Anti-Serbian Policy

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 51

    According to Yugoslavia's former ambassador to the UK, French and British diplomatic efforts on the Kosovo issue seem to be aimed at the weakening Belgrade on the one hand, and showing loyalty to Washington on the other.

    Paris will issue a diplomatic protest against any country which revokes its recognition of the independence of the Serbian breakaway region of Kosovo, Serbian daily newspaper Politika has reported, citing diplomatic sources.

    Furthermore, according to Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti, London plans to push for the cancellation of an open, public UN Security Council session on the Kosovo issue, or limit it to a closed consultation. In 2017, when Suriname announced that it would revoke its recognition of Kosovo's sovereignty, London launched an official protest.

    Flames from an explosion light up the Belgrade skyline near a power station after NATO cruise missiles and warplanes attacked Yugoslavia late Wednesday, March 24, 1999
    © AP Photo / Dimitri Messinis
    Syria Strikes Remind Serbian President of NATO's Bombing of Yugoslavia
    Vladeta Jankovic, Yugoslavia's former ambassador to the UK, told Sputnik Serbia that there was a very good chance that Paris would follow through with its threats.

    "I don't understand what anyone would find strange about this," Jankovic said. "France wants to display its loyalty to the United States, which is the engine that launched the process to recognize Kosovo as a separate government, and then blocked any revision of this decision."

    According to the ambassador, he actually felt sad "thinking about what these states, which were once great powers, have turned into. It's nothing like the behavior of De Gaulle or Churchill vis-à-vis the US. Today, France and the UK have become the poodles of American politics, and they themselves admit it," the former diplomat said.

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (File)
    © AP Photo / Zach Gibson
    Madeleine 'Worth It' Albright Accuses Trump of Bolstering Fascism Worldwide
    Ultimately, Jankovic stressed that he doesn't believe the UK will be able to significantly influence things as far as the UN Security Council meeting is concerned. "Hypothetically, even if they succeed, no decision which is against Serbia can pass, since Russia and China have the right of veto."

    The US and its NATO allies conducted a 78-day campaign of airstrikes against Yugoslavia in 1999 after charging Belgrade with war crimes in Kosovo. The attack killed up to 5,700 civilians, and contaminated part of the country with depleted uranium. The bombing forced the withdraw of Serbian administration in Kosovo. In 2008, the region unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. Belgrade and dozens of other countries, including Russia, have refused to recognize the breakaway. Ethnic Serbs who live in the region face discrimination and attacks from Kosovar Albanians and the Western-backed government in Pristina.

    Related:

    Serbian Prime Minister Voices Protest to US State Dept. Over Kosovo Incident
    Four Scenarios for Kosovo: From Frozen Conflict to Expulsion of Serbs
    Sleepless in Kosovo: A New Balkan War in the Making?
    Tags:
    expert opinion, Vladeta Jankovic, United States, United Kingdom, Serbia, Kosovo, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse