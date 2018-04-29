'America's Poodles': Diplomat Not Surprised by France & UK's Anti-Serbian Policy

According to Yugoslavia's former ambassador to the UK, French and British diplomatic efforts on the Kosovo issue seem to be aimed at the weakening Belgrade on the one hand, and showing loyalty to Washington on the other.

Paris will issue a diplomatic protest against any country which revokes its recognition of the independence of the Serbian breakaway region of Kosovo, Serbian daily newspaper Politika has reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Furthermore, according to Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti, London plans to push for the cancellation of an open, public UN Security Council session on the Kosovo issue, or limit it to a closed consultation. In 2017, when Suriname announced that it would revoke its recognition of Kosovo's sovereignty, London launched an official protest.

Vladeta Jankovic, Yugoslavia's former ambassador to the UK, told Sputnik Serbia that there was a very good chance that Paris would follow through with its threats.

"I don't understand what anyone would find strange about this," Jankovic said. "France wants to display its loyalty to the United States, which is the engine that launched the process to recognize Kosovo as a separate government, and then blocked any revision of this decision."

According to the ambassador, he actually felt sad "thinking about what these states, which were once great powers, have turned into. It's nothing like the behavior of De Gaulle or Churchill vis-à-vis the US. Today, France and the UK have become the poodles of American politics, and they themselves admit it," the former diplomat said.

Ultimately, Jankovic stressed that he doesn't believe the UK will be able to significantly influence things as far as the UN Security Council meeting is concerned. "Hypothetically, even if they succeed, no decision which is against Serbia can pass, since Russia and China have the right of veto."

The US and its NATO allies conducted a 78-day campaign of airstrikes against Yugoslavia in 1999 after charging Belgrade with war crimes in Kosovo. The attack killed up to 5,700 civilians, and contaminated part of the country with depleted uranium. The bombing forced the withdraw of Serbian administration in Kosovo. In 2008, the region unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. Belgrade and dozens of other countries, including Russia, have refused to recognize the breakaway. Ethnic Serbs who live in the region face discrimination and attacks from Kosovar Albanians and the Western-backed government in Pristina.