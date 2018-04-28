Register
20:58 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, March 19, 2018.

    'UK, US and France See a New Cold War as Working to Their Benefit' - Author

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    212

    The UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is poised to call on the other NATO states to keep on pressuring Russia. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the organization is open to talks with Moscow. Sputnik discussed this with Daniel Kovalik, lawyer and author of "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia."

    Sputnik: What in your view is Britain's Foreign Secretary attempting to do with his proposal to punish Russia for 'reckless behavior'?

    Daniel Kovalik: What clearly is happening is that Great Britain and the United States have decided that they want to weaken competitors like Russia, China, and Iran. That's what this is really about, so they continue to find pretexts to do that, and so when we talk about reckless behavior, it's hard to think about any countries more reckless then the US and Great Britain in the world, just look at the chaos they have unleashed in the Middle East. So you have to look beyond the claims to what the geopolitical interests are and that is to try to weaken a reemerging Russia.

    Sputnik: But why at this time? Russia has been reemerging since after the fall of the Soviet Union, what is it exactly about the timing? And if what you're saying is true, why would this attempt be made now?

    Daniel Kovalik: First of all, there was a long period after the collapse of the Soviet Union where Russia was in fact a failed state under Boris Yeltsin who, of course, the US worked mightily to keep in power for as long as they could, and truthfully Russia didn't appear on the world stage until about 2014-2015, when it started to engage more in places like Ukraine and Syria.

    READ MORE: Situation in Syria Shows 'Cold War is Back' — UN Chief

    So really this is a newer situation where I think the West sees Russia playing an important role in the world and gaining credibility in the world, particularly in the Middle East. So that is what it's about, and that's why the timing we have, and I think meanwhile Russia is getting more credibility in the world the West is losing credibility.

    You know, people now realize, as they should've all along, that the invasion of Iraq was wrong, was a failure, was based on lies, we continue to reap a whirlwind from that situation, of course, the US and Great Britain were the key actors in that, so you look at Libya as well, the NATO to interference there, the West is now being shown not to be the great purveyor of freedom and democracy it claims to be, and so I think the West is desperate, and they're trying to undermine countries that are, quite frankly, outshining them at this point.

    READ MORE: 'Forget Cold War, Look Back at WWI': Swedish Journalist on Russia-West Crisis

    Sputnik: You've said that you feel that Russia has gained credibility, can you elaborate on that?

    Daniel Kovalik: Throughout a lot of the third world Russia is been reached out to as a stable and reliable ally. If you look at countries that are being sanctioned and marginalized by the US and Great Britain, countries like Venezuela, for example, they are seeking out Russia for help, but I also think in the Middle East as well. I think Russia is being seen by many as frankly having the more coherent strategy in that region.

    READ MORE: West Encouraged Saudis to Spread Wahabbist Islam in Cold War to Stop Soviets

    Frankly, Russia has embarrassed the US and Great Britain in terms of its strategy there and the West is now trying to catch up. At the same time I think Russia is a convenient enemy because of the history of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, and incredibly today you often hear people slip when they talk about Russia, they refer to it as the Soviet Union, or talk about Putin as a communist even though he's not; he is anything but.

    I think a lot of that is tapping into old feelings against Russia and it is just a very easy thing to do.

    Sputnik: Boris Johnson is said to ask NATO to maintain this momentum over Russia's 'reckless and destabilizing behavior', what kind of action do you think we can expect on the part of NATO? And will he have support of all NATO allies?

    Daniel Kovalik: What NATO could do more to frankly provoke Russia I don't know, NATO's already up to the Russian border, already has missiles up to the Russian frontier, I'm not sure what else they can do to antagonize Russia, and I don't think that all the countries are willing to go along, it seems to me that Germany is becoming a bit tired of all this anti-Russian hysteria, for example. Again, I think, what Boris Johnson is doing, let's face it, has as much to do with the internal politics of the UK as anything, I think this is for the consumption of the British people who do not like Theresa May, this is a way to divert attention away from domestic policies that are unpopular, this is a classic slide of hand which I think both Theresa May and Boris Johnson are engaged in, and I hope that people in Britain will see through that.

    READ MORE: European Union Wages Cold War Against Russia — Marine Le Pen

    Sputnik: What do you think is going to come out of the UK Skripal issue?

    Daniel Kovalik: I think we're not hearing much about it because as far as I can tell the narrative fell apart, there wasn't much to the story, it got a lot of attraction immediately but as the facts came out, I think, there is not enough evidence that Russia was involved in whatever happened to the Skripals, they never had even a motive.

    Sputnik: Despite everything that Boris Johnson said the NATO chief is still saying that he's very open to talks with Russia, do you think that there's much hope for normalization of a relationship between Russia and NATO?

    Daniel Kovalik: I think there should be, I myself don't see you Russia as an adversary or a threat to the West and I think Russia would like to have friendly relations, but I don't see a detente as likely in the near future, again.

    Because of the attitude of the powers that we have particularly in the US, Britain, and France as well, they seem dead set against having a rapprochement with Russia.

    Somehow they see this new Cold War, and that's exactly what it is, as working to their benefit, they'll do everything they can to prevent a detente.

    The views of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'We Don't Want New Cold War or New Arms Race': NATO Reacts to Putin's Speech
    NATO Doesn't Want New Cold War, Arms Race With Russia - Stoltenberg
    Cold War: US Arctic Drills Prep For Frigid Fight
    Tags:
    Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Cold War, Boris Johnson, Iran, China, United States, France, Russia, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse