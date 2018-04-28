Register
19:37 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015

    Psychological Warfare: US, Australia's Anti-China Lobbies Team Up – Scholars

    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Handout
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    105

    Encouraged by the American anti-China lobby, Australian scholars and politicians have stepped up their criticism of Beijing, academics told Sputnik. Calls for teaming up against China's growing influence do not correspond with Australia's national interests, they added.

    While the Trump administration is exerting pressure on China in the ongoing tariff war, an anti-Beijing lobby in Australia has seemingly followed suit.

    On April 26, Australian academic Clive Hamilton, the author of "Silent Invasion: China's Influence in Australia," which was rejected by the publisher Allen & Unwin over fears of reprisals from Beijing, told a US congressional committee chaired by Senator Marco Rubio, that Beijing is waging "psychological warfare" against Australia.

    "Last week the People Liberation Army's (PLA) Navy challenged three Australian warships sailing through the South China Sea, simply for being there. It has scaled up its threats of economic harm unless Australia changes its ‘anti-China' path. This psychological warfare is only stage one, with real punishment to follow if needed," Hamilton claimed, as quoted by The Guardian.

    Speaking to Sputnik China, Alexander Larin, a leading researcher at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, underscored that Australia maintains close economic ties with China and is actively trading with it, while Chinese investments in the country are growing annually.

    "These [developments cause] fears similar to those that exist in the US," he explained. "Some of China's opponents call for teaming up to stop China and prevent the transformation of the world into a 'Pax Sinica.' The situation with Clive Hamilton is one of the steps in this direction. Such sentiments are strong both in the United States and in Australia, so it is hardly surprising that two anti-Chinese lobbies have united."

    US Air Force B-52 bomber
    © AFP 2018 / Paul CROCK
    US Air Force Bombers Buzz Over the South China Sea
    On March 13, Senator Rubio published an op-ed in The New York Times with the eloquent title "To Fight China on Trade, We Need More Than Tariffs."

    "The so-called China shock, the impact of China's entry to the international trading system, wiped out more than 2.4 million American jobs from 1999 to 2011," Rubio wrote, calling for new tough trade measures against Beijing.

    Chinese analysts are well aware of the anti-China campaign promoted by US and Australian politicians, the Russian academic noted. According to Larin, China is developing counter-measures and adjusts its economic policy to reduce or even nullify the propaganda pressure exerted on Beijing.

    U.S. Navy sailors move aircraft from an elevator into the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea April 8, 2018. Picture taken April 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Hogan
    U.S. Navy sailors move aircraft from an elevator into the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea April 8, 2018. Picture taken April 8, 2018

    Politically Charged Allegations

    The director of the China Institute of International Affairs' Center for South Pacific Studies, Shen Shishun, shares Larin's stance, suggesting that Hamilton's testimony appears to be nothing but a politically charged allegation.

    "While speaking to the US Congress and cursing China, the Australian scientist clearly wanted to please those Americans who do not understand China and are not friendly to it, seeing it with a jaundiced eye," he said.

    People wearing masks cycle past Tiananmen Gate during the smog after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China, December 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    US Attorney General Pressed to Document China Harassing Overseas Dissidents
    While Hamilton was formally criticizing China, his speech marred the image of Australia, as it was inconsistent with the facts, the Chinese scholar pointed out.

    Thus, the Australian academic claimed that while being on route to Vietnam, Australian warships had been "challenged" by Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea.

    However, a week ago the Chinese Defense Ministry rejected this narrative, which had been earlier spread by some Australian media outlets, stressing that China had acted professionally and lawfully during "the encounter."

    According to Reuters, The Australian Defense Department confirmed that three Australian warships had recently traveled to Vietnam, but did not disclose any "operational details related to ships transiting the South China Sea."

    Commenting on the anti-China rhetoric, Shen emphasized the inclusive nature of the Beijing-led "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which has brought together the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

    "The whole ideology of the project One Belt One Road corresponds to the principle of 'joint consultations, joint construction and joint use.' In the past, a number of ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries also viewed China as a threat. However, today the results of ASEAN's cooperation with China convince its partners that China's rise plays an important stimulating role in the development of Southeast Asia."

    Scholars Raising Alarm Over China's Alleged 'Expansion' in Indo-Pacific

    The label of a Washington D.C. sweatshirt bears a U.S. flag but says Made in China at a souvenir stand in Washington, DC, U.S., January 14, 2011
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trade War With China Will Have a Boomerang Effect, Hit US Interests – Analyst
    Hamilton's testimony followed the release of a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) report, namely "Countering China's Militarization of the Indo-Pacific," authored by Michael Green, a special assistant to the president for national security affairs under President George W. Bush, and Andrew Shearer, a former security aide to ex-Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

    Citing rumors of China's alleged plan to build a military base in Vanuatu — which was previously denied by Beijing — the paper urges the United States, Japan, Australia and India to team up in order to resist the Chinese "expansion" in the Indo-Pacific.

    It also suggests that Washington and Canberra should "increase interoperability through an expanded Malabar exercise series and to establish a rotational presence of US surface combatant vessels at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia," among other measures.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Attorney General Pressed to Document China Harassing Overseas Dissidents
    US Air Force Bombers Buzz Over the South China Sea
    US Pilots Warned of Powerful Lasers Coming From Near China’s Djibouti Base
    Trade War With China Will Have a Boomerang Effect, Hit US Interests – Analyst
    Indian Air Force Chief Lauds China's Air Defenses in World's Toughest Terrain
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, import tariffs, One Belt One Road, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Indo-Pacific, Asia-Pacific, South China Sea, Australia, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse