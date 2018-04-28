Register
00:28 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    Relations With US Beneficial for UK Monetary Stability, Security - Researcher

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    With American President Donald Trump set to visit the UK in July; the announcement has divided the British public. Trump has been largely criticised in British media so far during his term in office and the visit could be key in swaying public opinion and strengthening bilateral ties between the UK and the US.

    Sputnik spoke with Gina Reinhart, political researcher at the University Of Essex for more.

    Sputnik: Is it a mistake to invite Trump to the UK?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    UK Prime Minister 'Architect' of 'Hostile' Racist Environment - Think Tank
    Gina Reinhart: Whether it's a mistake or not depends on what the British government wants to achieve. The US is a very powerful ally and the UK has a strong interest in keeping them happy and having Trump here is a very good step diplomatically.

    If the UK wants to oppose some of Trump's actions, then inviting him here without bringing this things up however, could potentially be a waste of time, but it is unlikely that the UK will dissolve its alliance with the US.

    Sputnik: What will the British public's reaction to the visit be?

    Gina Reinhart: I think people will be very upset and there will be some protesting. That being said, there will be some people happy to have him here and who believe that he is doing a good job both domestically and internationally, but either way the opinions of the public will be strong.

    Sputnik: Is the special relationship between the UK and USA still relevant?

    Gina Reinhart: I think it's beneficial to the UK as it gets the benefit of general monetary, fiscal and security stability. Whether the UK is getting special treatment over other countries is debatable, as Trump has made no particular effort to win favour with Theresa May.

    The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

    Related:

    Israel Mulls Building 'Trump Town' for Foreign Embassies in Jerusalem
    Trump, Merkel Hold Press Conference in Washington (VIDEO)
    Trump Speaks of Tough Stance on Russia, Prospects of Meeting With Kim
    Good Riddance? Prof Links Trump's Desire to Exit Iran Deal With Obama Legacy
    Tags:
    visit, Theresa May, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse