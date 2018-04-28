Relations With US Beneficial for UK Monetary Stability, Security - Researcher

With American President Donald Trump set to visit the UK in July; the announcement has divided the British public. Trump has been largely criticised in British media so far during his term in office and the visit could be key in swaying public opinion and strengthening bilateral ties between the UK and the US.

Sputnik spoke with Gina Reinhart, political researcher at the University Of Essex for more.

Sputnik: Is it a mistake to invite Trump to the UK?

© AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen UK Prime Minister 'Architect' of 'Hostile' Racist Environment - Think Tank Whether it's a mistake or not depends on what the British government wants to achieve. The US is a very powerful ally and the UK has a strong interest in keeping them happy and having Trump here is a very good step diplomatically.

If the UK wants to oppose some of Trump's actions, then inviting him here without bringing this things up however, could potentially be a waste of time, but it is unlikely that the UK will dissolve its alliance with the US.

Sputnik: What will the British public's reaction to the visit be?

Gina Reinhart: I think people will be very upset and there will be some protesting. That being said, there will be some people happy to have him here and who believe that he is doing a good job both domestically and internationally, but either way the opinions of the public will be strong.

Sputnik: Is the special relationship between the UK and USA still relevant?

Gina Reinhart: I think it's beneficial to the UK as it gets the benefit of general monetary, fiscal and security stability. Whether the UK is getting special treatment over other countries is debatable, as Trump has made no particular effort to win favour with Theresa May.

The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.