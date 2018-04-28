Relations With US Beneficial for UK Monetary Stability, Security - Researcher

Sputnik spoke with Gina Reinhart, political researcher at the University Of Essex for more.
Sputnik: Is it a mistake to invite Trump to the UK?
If the UK wants to oppose some of Trump's actions, then inviting him here without bringing this things up however, could potentially be a waste of time, but it is unlikely that the UK will dissolve its alliance with the US.
Sputnik: What will the British public's reaction to the visit be?
Gina Reinhart: I think people will be very upset and there will be some protesting. That being said, there will be some people happy to have him here and who believe that he is doing a good job both domestically and internationally, but either way the opinions of the public will be strong.
Sputnik: Is the special relationship between the UK and USA still relevant?
Gina Reinhart: I think it's beneficial to the UK as it gets the benefit of general monetary, fiscal and security stability. Whether the UK is getting special treatment over other countries is debatable, as Trump has made no particular effort to win favour with Theresa May.
The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.
All comments
Show new comments (0)