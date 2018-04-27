Register
23:27 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Grigori Rodchenkov. File photo

    Russian Officials Say Rodchenkov Testimony Reveals WADA Informant's Falsehood

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of Russian officials have commented on the recent testimony of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant Grigory Rodchenkov at the hearings in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), saying that it proved the false nature of his previous statements.

    In 2016, Rodchenkov told The New York Times that at least 15 Russian Olympic medalists were part of an alleged state-run doping program, and his testimony served as a basis for the WADA independent commission's report on doping in Russian athletics.

    In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo a car stands is front of Russia's national drug-testing laboratory in Moscow, Russia. It was at this laboratory, and its former site elsewhere in Moscow, that lab director Grigory Rodchenkov conducted pioneering research into steroids, at the same time as he says he was giving Russian athletes a cocktail of banned substances.
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    Kremlin: We Hope Rodchenkov Testimony to Make Int’l Orgs Reconsider Decisions on Russian Athletes
    Later that year in July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a ban on all Russian athletes with a record of doping violations from participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The restrictions also targeted the Russian national team at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. These IOC decision came as a result of a two-part report on doping violations in Russia that was prepared by Richard McLaren, the head of the WADA investigative team.

    The IOC move was also based on the testimony of Rodchenkov, who had provided a list of athletes who allegedly used the so-called Duchess steroid cocktail.

    According to court materials released earlier in the week, Rodchenkov could not confirm part of the claims he made at the CAS hearings in January. In particular, he said that he never gave the "Duchess" cocktail to athletes, never saw athletes taking it, had no instructions on how to use it, never personally participated in collecting "clean" samples, never witnessed how these samples were collected from athletes, and had no evidence of athletes meddling in the doping control procedure or the contents of doping tests.

    Response

    Commenting on the recent testimony, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Rodchenkov's words proved that his accusations against Russian athletes were false and groundless.

    "Now the fact that the man is confused in his testimony is obvious. The fact that he actually confirms that he lied and that his previous words were groundless. Of course, we hope that this situation will force various organizations to very seriously look at the all reasons behind the decisions taken against our athletes again," Peskov said.

    According to the Kremlin official, the media outlets that had welcomed Rodchenkov's previous revelations should also pay attention to the informant's recent testimony.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would continue protecting the rights of "clean" athletes.

    "We have a lot of facts showing that the campaign of the so-called doping scandals is artificial. We will fight for the truth, we will fight for the legal rights of 'clean' athletes,'" Lavrov said.

    Meanwhile, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov pledged that Russia would take legal action on behalf of its athletes in the future.

    "The [alleged] guilt of athletes should have been substantiated with all evidence. However it has not taken place. In future there will be a lot of legal actions on the cases of our athletes," Kolobkov said.

    Grigory Rodchenkov
    © Photo : cbsnews.com
    WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Retracts Part of Doping Accusations Against Russia
    Igor Lebedev, the deputy speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, proposed filing lawsuits against the Western media that had published false articles about Russian athletes.

    "Rodchenkov lied about doping in our country — quod erat demonstrandum. I propose to establish a commission which will gather all untrue publications about our athletes in Western media during this period and to sue them for libel. Let's restore the fair name of Russian sports," the senior lawmaker said.

    Aleksandr Zubkov, the chairman of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, who had been deprived of the gold medal he won in Sochi in 2014, said that he did not rule out the possibility of filing a lawsuit.

    "No evidence of Rodchenkov's activities has been provided before. That's why this news could be foreseen. However time has passed, and our image as athletes has also deteriorated. Now dialogue with a lawyer is ongoing and claims will be initiated. We hope that lawyers will thoroughly study everything, and afterward we will take steps if necessary," Zubkov said.

    Former prominent athletes who are currently members of the Russian parliament, namely Irina Rodnina, Viacheslav Fetisov and Aleksandr Karelin, also criticized the Rodchenkov's behavior, which led to significant damage of Russian athletics.

    Related:

    Rodchenkov's New Look 'Impresses' US Senators, Sets Twitter Ablaze
    Twitter’s ROFL Moment Over Rodchenkov's 'Revelations' on 1980 Olympics
    WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Breaks Internet With New Look
    Moscow City Court Upholds Arrest in Absentia of WADA Informant Rodchenkov
    Tags:
    testimony, doping scandal, doping, International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA), Grigory Rodchenkov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse