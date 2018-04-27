Register
23:05 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018

    ‘Cutting Down the Tree was a Sign of Aggression, Now Used as a Sign of Peace’

    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The plug has been pulled on the confrontation on the Korean Peninsula, as Kim Jong-Un and Moon Jae-In complete the Peace Summit. Tom Harper, a Doctoral Researcher in Politics at the University of Surrey, believes the agreement to be more ‘symbolic’ of peace, rather than a signifier of complete denuclearization.

    Sputnik: It is a momentous day for North and South Korea- what does this mean for the geopolitical landscape as a whole?

    Tom Harper: Rather, than geopolitical landscape change, it has been symbolic seeing the denationalization thing before. For example, I believe that with Kim's predecessor, Kim Jong-Il, it was his father's dream to denuclearize Korea. In some ways, this is very reminiscent of that. It is very much more of a symbolic movement; the South of Korea has taken down the propaganda that was directed towards the North. So I think it's in that sort of vein as that.

    It's not really in their interest to keep the war going. But I think it's not so much reunification I think there is more for the talks I would say.

    Sputnik: Could we be seeing other countries following suit?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018
    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    Noodles Gifted by Kim Jong-un to Moon Jae-in Become Instant Hit in Seoul
    Tom Harper: There could be a potential precedent, whether they follow suit or not is unsure. But yes, I think could be a potential example, maybe it's the release of tension that could be the way to go, if this is successful.

    Sputnik: What do you know about the symbolism behind the 'planting of the tree of peace'?

    Tom Harper: Again, there was actually a time when at the border, the American troops stationed there cut some of the branches on a tree that was blocking the view of the bridge. This tree was believed to have been planted by Kim Il-sung, the founder of their state. They got struck upon by North Korean troops who claimed that was an aggressive move. So it was from a while ago, so probably not relevant, but it is a symbol, cutting down the tree was a sign of aggression, whilst at the same time now I think it's being used as a sign of peace.

    Sputnik: Is denuclearization of the peninsula really an achievable goal?

    Tom Harper: I think with denuclearization, it's always been a difficult thing, because in many ways that's the Norths 'trump card', in the line that if they have this, no one will attack, or they won't dare to attack if we have this nuclear power. They'd have to be absolutely sure that nothing is coming for them if they do denuclearize. It's not like them but at the same time they also have to share- allied with a region that is not going to do the tests that could potentially put them in the range of death. It's a fine balance so to speak.

    The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

    Related:

    Trump on Inter-Korea Summit: Good Things Happening, But 'Only Time Will Tell'
    Kim, Moon Meet at DMZ for Historic Summit Between North and South Korea
    Trump Transmits Report to Congress on Countering North Korea
    Tags:
    denuclearization, peace, tree, ceremony, talks, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse