EU, UN Use Syrian Refugees for Manipulations – Political Scientist

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri noted that tensions between the local population and 1.5 million Syrian refugees have heightened, in particular, and stressed that the nation wants the asylum-seekers to leave.

“Lebanon has become one big refugee camp. Lebanese society got tired, and the situation is getting worse every year,” Hariri said during a Brussels conference, where Beirut sought donors among the countries-attendees, willing to provide financial support for Syrian refugees.

According to Lebanese political scientist Redwan ad-Dib, the country has a sovereign right to demand that Syrian refugees be sent home, as supporting them has become quite burdensome for Beirut.

“The United Nations and the European Union are against Syrians’ return to home. These organizations and the United States have conspired to exert maximum pressure on the Syrian government,” ad-Dib said.

The political scientist went on to say that the entire situation is being used for “political manipulations.”

“Western nations stand against their return, alleging that their votes at forthcoming elections would legitimize Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The UN insists that the presidential election be held exclusively on the Syrian soil, that’s why it’s not profitable for them if refugees go home and vote for Assad. The West wants these people to stay in Lebanon,” ad-Dib elaborated.

Ad-Dib proceeded to say that most of the Syrian territory had been liberated from terrorists, which implies that refugees can safely return to their homeland.

“Lebanese General Security, joined by the Syrian government, has carried out a campaign on the repatriation of 500 refugees, and the UN opposed it. It is ridiculous. They return to their Motherland absolutely voluntarily, without any pressure; the Syrian government welcomes them and provides assistance in every possible way,” he said.

© AFP 2018 / JOSEPH EID Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Dips Below 1Mln for First Time Since 2014

Meanwhile, Lebanese MP Amal Abu Zeid added that the “desire of some states to keep Syrian refugees in Lebanon is at odds with the Lebanese Constitution, which excludes foreigners’ naturalization.”

Lebanon has been hit by the exodus of over 1.5 million Syrian refugees fleeing a violent war in their homeland, which is more than a quarter of the country’s estimated 4.3 million population.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.