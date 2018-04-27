Register
22:46 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.

    UK Prime Minister 'Architect' of 'Hostile' Racist Environment - Think Tank

    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    4120

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK is home to "a racist culture," and Prime Minister Theresa May is the "architect" of this hostile environment, the vice chair of the Council of Management of the Institute of Race Relations think tank told Sputnik amid the scandal on the immigration status of the so-called Windrush generation Commonwealth citizens.

    "Reckless just doesn't cover it. It is a racist culture and it's a product of a racist culture. Theresa May was the architect of this hostile environment and [Home Secretary] Amber Rudd is her faithful servant," Frances Webber said.

    Under the rules introduced while May was the home secretary, employers, landlords and healthcare providers have to ask customers for proof of their legal status, which has turned out to be difficult for many decades-long residents of the United Kingdom. Many of the Windrush generation never applied for UK citizenship and have no such legal proof.

    "It was Theresa May who introduced the hostile environment working group, with that title, and made it an explicit part of government policy, as in making life impossible for undocumented people. It was under Theresa May's measures that NHS staff became obliged to check on patients, and more recently have been obliged to charge up-front for what was described as non-urgent treatment," Webber said.

    The NGO representative stressed that she did not believe that the Windrush crisis was simply the result of the government's oversight.

    "It's true that they intended to target people who were not legally entitled to be here, but they made it impossible for people to prove that they had the right to be here. If you switch to a system where people have got to prove their entitlement to be here at every stage, whether they want to get married, open a bank account, drive or get somewhere to live, first of all you've got to tell those who might be affected what you’re doing, loud and clearly, repeatedly," the think tank representative explained.

    Webber noted that the demand for the proof of legal stay had to be ensured via a special infrastructure. The then-UK government was warned that such an initiative could pave the road for racial discrimination, the think tank representative said.

    "The government did actually say 'ok, initially we'll just do a pilot and then decide.' Well they had a pilot, they didn't look at the results and instead just rolled it out over the country," Webber pointed out.

    Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes admitted earlier this month that some mistakes were made regarding the status of the people from the West Indies who came to the United Kingdom after WWII.

    READ MORE: Windrush Scandal: Shadow Minister Urges UK Home Secretary to Resign

    Rudd told the parliament on Wednesday that there were no deportation targets in the United Kingdom, however, on Thursday she was forced to backtrack on her remarks when the information about their existence was leaked to the public.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, attends a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Windrush Scandal: Shadow Minister Accuses UK PM Theresa May of Racism
    The Commonwealth citizens who moved to the United Kingdom during several years after the end of World War II are often nicknamed the Windrush generation, after the ship that took the first few hundred people from the Caribbean. Under the UK law, the Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the United Kingdom before 1973 have a legal right to stay in the country, but it emerged recently that some of the Windrush migrants may have been mistakenly deported.

    The views and opinions expressed by Frances Webber are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UKIP Slams FM Johnson's Plan to Grant 1 Million Illegal Migrants UK Citizenship
    UK Fiscal Watchdog: Lower Migration to Improve Public Finances
    Belgian and UK Police Conduct Massive Joint Op, Save Migrants From Slavery
    Tags:
    Windrush, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse