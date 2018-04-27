Register
18:22 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hassan Diab

    Syrian Boy's Testimony on Douma Provocation Shattered Whole Narrative - Analyst

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2170

    Ammar Waqqaf, an analyst specializing in the Middle East, discussed the press conference in the Hague, where Moscow's delegation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons brought witnesses, including an 11-year-old Syrian boy and his father, as well as local doctors, who revealed that the Douma chemical attack was a provocation.

    Sputnik: An 11-year-old Syrian boy, whom the White Helmets used in their video about a "chemical attack" in Syria's Douma have spoken before journalists. How significant is this development what does it show?

    Ammar Waqqaf: It’s quite significant. This is the first time an alleged chemical attack happened in an area that was pretty much under Syrian army control. This is the first time we’ve got to hear from a witness, so this is very significant. Because this particular boy appeared in very much of the video and was much of talking point, this nothing short of a coup. Here is a person who clearly suffered from something that everyone thought was a chemical or a poisonous substance that everybody had a theory about it, suddenly coming out saying nothing of the sort happened.

    “We were just told to go to this point and that point and then drenched with water and somebody gave me something and I don’t know why”. It really shattered the whole narrative there that we’ve been hearing for the past two weeks.

    READ MORE: Douma Doctors, Witnesses Reveal Lies Behind White Helmets' Provocation (VIDEO)

    Sputnik: With the release of these latest accounts and reports, how will the West likely react? Will their response change do you think?

    Labels of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen iside a damaged house in Douma in Damascus, Syria April 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    Douma ER Doctor Exposes White Helmets' Lies About Alleged Chemical Attack
    Ammar Waqqaf: No I don’t think it will. We’ve heard the counter narratives even before this and we need to take into consideration that they wouldn’t have made the attack or carried out the attack before the OPCW team arriving to the scene unless they knew pretty much for sure that was no real chemical attack and wanted to carry on with the strike no matter.

    Since then, we have been hearing a certain narrative from the mainstream media saying that the Russians and the Syrians are disturbing the evidence and we might not find anything there as well as another narrative saying we don’t care about this attack, because the OPCW has proven 20 times that there have been 20 chemical attacks in Syria, but never pointed a finger to who did it; for sure they said its likely this or that party.

    They retracted and it will be embarrassing somewhat, but, for example, yesterday delegates from the OPCW refused to attend saying it was a theatre and charade and so on.

    I think when the OPCW team comes out of Douma saying there is nothing to say there was a chemical attack, people will say “Ok, we were probably deceived, but we all know it was Assad and we’re not going to retract”.

    READ MORE: Army Finds Terrorist Depots With Chemicals Produced in UK, Germany — Damascus

    Sputnik: Now that it’s been revealed that these chemical attacks are not exactly what they seem, I must ask the question… why have we seen mainstream media organizations, NGOs and the west run with the details?

    A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, Syria March 6, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Hosam Katan/File Photo
    US Won't Help Assad's Syria Rebuild Nation - State Department
    Ammar Waqqaf: At the time there was this video that showed people especially children panicking shouting “Chemical! Chemical!”

    They don’t care about evidence and we’ve been monitoring that. Looking back at other similar instances, I remember when British Foreign Secretary, William Hauge, saying we have credible reports that the Assad forces did it and then later on all the UN investigation team could say was its most likely that Assad forces did it although nothing has been proven so far.

    This has been carrying on for a while and they don’t care about evidence, they just want to use whatever opportunity they have to stamp authority and remind the Syrians and their allies, that they are still on the table and interest shouldn’t be ignored and they can stir things up, whatever they like.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ammar Waqqaf are those of the speaker and do not necessarily relect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse