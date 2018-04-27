Register
    The Pantsir-S1 short range missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is involved in the integrated training on fire control and management of the Far Eastern Military District's Fifth Army at Sergeyevsky base in Primorye Territory. File photo

    'Logical Next Step': Why Turkey May Need Russian Pantsir in Addition to S-400

    Despite the outside pressure from the US, Turkey is still moving forward with its plan to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems. Now Russia has expressed its readiness to sell the country’s modern short to medium range defense system Pantsir-S1. Sputnik has discussed the perspectives of such a proposal.

    The head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev has recently stated that Russia is ready to sell its short to medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system Pantsir-S1 to Turkey in order to protect the S-400 being purchased by Ankara. He expressed confidence that the successful outcome of the S-400 shipment contract will allow the two countries to broaden their cooperation.

    The deputy head of the Turkish "Homeland" party, ex-pilot and former major general Beyazyt Karatash believes buying Pantsir systems from Russia would be a logical step for Turkey.

    "If you buy long range air defense system, hitting targets flying at a high altitude, you need to ensure its protection from airborne threats. You need to create an anti-missile "umbrella" for lower altitudes to protect systems like the S-400 or Patriot," Kartash said.

    Victor Murakhovsky, the chief editor of the "Homeland Arsenal" magazine and military expert, noted that the S-400 and Pantsir systems work effectively in conjunction. One division of S-400 long range system requires a squadron of Pantsir-S1, which cover them from anti-radar, air-to-ground missiles and small unmanned drones. According to him, Pantsir's work during the drone attack on Hmeymim airbase in Syria is exemplary in this case. While it was destroying small aircraft, the S-400 was continuing to monitor the airspace, explains the expert.

    Another military expert, head of the center studying the issues of national security and a retired colonel, Alexander Zhilin said that such complexes can be used to protect strategic objects.

    "They can place these systems along their borders, so literally no one could fly into their airspace. They can even intercept targets outside their border. Moscow's [airspace] is kept under total control with these systems. The ‘dome' above Moscow is impenetrable," Zhilin said.

    He added that in combination with the S-400, Pantsir creates impenetrable air defense system, as enemy aircraft and missiles can be intercepted at any altitude, "from zero up to space," at great distances and coming from any direction.

    Pantsir-S1 is a modern Russian short to medium range air defense system, which is capable of operating in conjunction with five other systems, covering up to 360 degrees with their radars and can quickly ascertain and shoot down enemy airborne targets coming from any direction. Its re-fire time and speed of switching between targets is currently the fastest in the world. One of its main advantages is that it can be installed on different chassis, wheeled or full-track, or even mounted as a stationary object on warships.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    air defense systems, contract, Pantsir-S1, S-400, Turkey, Russia
