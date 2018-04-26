Register
22:50 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018

    Collapse of Iran Nuclear Deal to Nip EU Projects in the Bud – Ex-Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    302

    Although French President Emmanuel Macron took every effort to reach a compromise on the Iran nuclear agreement with Donald Trump, serious disagreements on the accord still remain, former French Ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud said, shedding light on the potential consequences of Trump's withdrawal from the deal.

    If the Trump administration withdraws from the Iran nuclear agreement and resumes anti-Iranian sanctions it will inevitably hit the US' European allies, says former French Ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud, commenting on President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Washington.

    "Donald Trump did not make concessions, and so did President Macron. Despite the feeling that an agreement has been reached, serious differences still persist," Nicoullaud told Sputnik France.

    On Monday the French president embarked on an official three-day visit to Washington. One of the most burning issues was the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran, the EU and five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States — plus Germany on July 14, 2015.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / John MacDougall
    Friendly Fire: How Trump's Crackdown on Russia, Iran Backfires on Europe
    In accordance with the agreement, Tehran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, substantially diminish its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, thus dissolving the international community's concerns regarding its ability to create nuclear weapons.

    However, Iran's ballistic missile program still prompts the EU and the US' discontent. For its part, Tehran has repeatedly signaled that it will neither renegotiate the nuclear agreement nor will it agree on restrictions on its missile program.

    Although the French president admitted the possibility of negotiating a "new agreement," he insists on maintaining the original treaty with the addition of new provisions.

    "I think that we are taking a big risk by starting a discussion on this issue again, because while France and the United States basically agree to resume the talks, Iran is categorically against it," the former French diplomat underscored. "Iran believes that the current agreement is quite enough, that one needs to start implementing it first, and then think about how to amend or supplement it. Iran has absolutely no intention to negotiate its ballistic program or discuss its role in the region."

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Iran Vows to Pull Out of Nuclear Deal if US Exits It - Senior Official
    According to Nicoullaud, Macron's political maneuvers in regard to the Iran nuclear deal could be aimed at preventing Trump from taking radical steps.

    Although the US president has repeatedly voiced his decision to rip the nuclear accord up, Macron stated, addressing the US Congress, that France will not leave the agreement.

    Commenting on the JCPOA talks at George Washington University, the French president suggested that the US president might soon withdraw from it: "My view — I don't know what your president will decide — is that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons."

    "Europe's economic interests may be affected, because if Trump withdraws from the agreement, hypothetically all American sanctions against Iran would be restored," the ex-Ambassador presumed. "And this means that indirect sanctions would be again imposed on third countries. The purpose of these sanctions is to prevent other countries from trading with Iran."

    The United Nations Security Council votes on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Poland Plans to Safeguard Iran Nuclear Deal During in UNSC – Foreign Minister
    This could not but trigger deep concerns among EU member states: Following the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, European corporations rushed to occupy niches in the Iranian market.

    Besides, Nicoullaud noted, Europe has started to buy Iranian oil again: "For Europe [Iran] is an important source of oil. Therefore, the US sanctions which will 'turn off the taps' will cause a very, very big tension."

    Meanwhile, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signaled that Tehran won't accept any amendments to the Iran nuclear deal.

    Furthermore, he emphasized that if Trump exits the agreement, Iran would follow the suit.

    Any change or amendment to the current deal will not be accepted by Iran… If Trump exits the deal, Iran will surely pull out of it… Iran will not accept a nuclear deal with no benefits for us," Velayati stressed.

    Commenting on Macron's remark about the possibility to revise the Iran nuclear deal, Moscow emphasized that it stands for the preservation of the existing agreement, as there is no alternative to it.

    "We are in favor of maintaining the JCPOA in its current form and we believe that there is no alternative to it so far, this has been repeatedly stated at various levels," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 25.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Macron Proposes to Create International Coalition Against Terrorism Financing
    Trump's Attorney Takes The 5th; Macron Takes Shots at Trump
    Shuttle Diplomacy: What's Behind Macron's Three-Day Visit to Washington
    Macron Tells US France Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal, Syria Political Solution
    Macron Says France Will Increase Support to Coalition in Syria
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov, Germany, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Haunting Chernobyl: Day of Remembrance of Nuclear Catastrophe
    Seeds of Friendship
    Seeds of Friendship
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse