UK Campaign Seeking to Make 'Upskirting' Criminal Offence Gains Momentum

Sputnik: Where is this push to criminalize ‘upskirting' coming from?
Clare Mcglynn: What's happened is more and more women are coming forward to tell their stories of being in public places, and having people taking images and photos up their skirts without their consent. They're coming out to share these stories and really to say enough is enough, and we need a new criminal law in England and Wales to specifically cover this activity.
There are laws in Scotland which cover both the taking and distribution of ‘upskirt' images. What's needed is England and Wales to follow the example already set in Scotland and take action in this regard.
Sputnik: How far has the campaign come in the fight to criminalize ‘upskirting'?
Sputnik: Many critics of the campaign have the idea that if no one is touched or hurt, then ‘upskirting' cannot be considered an offence- what would you say to them?
Clare Mcglynn: From what I hear from victims who've experienced ‘upskirting', it is a very harmful practice. They feel violated; their privacy has been impinged without their consent. Sometimes images have then been shared with others, and once the images are on the internet, it is very difficult to get them taken down. So these are private, often very sexual images, taken without their consent, and then shared widely, and this can be of significant harm for people. I think all women should be allowed to go to the supermarket and go on public transport, without having to fear that someone is taking images up their skirt. We should be allowed to wear the clothes we want and have our privacy in public respected.
