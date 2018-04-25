Berlin to Accept Refugees Even After Latest 10,000 'Exception' - AfD Co-Chair

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The recent commitment of Berlin to accept new 10,000 refugees is not the last step of German authorities in this direction, however the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will struggle against implementation of this policy, Joerg Meuthen, the co-chair of the AfD, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, EU Commissioner for Refugees Dimitris Avramopoulos said that Germany would accept over 10,000 migrants and refugees from North Africa and Middle East. On Monday, the move was confirmed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We must get used to such declarations about migrants by Mrs Merkel and her ‘GroKo’ [Big Coalition]. This so-called exception of welcoming 10,000 more migrants from North Africa and the Middle East will be followed by more ‘exceptions’ in the future. Nothing has been solved in that matter," Meuthen, who is also a member of the European Parliament, said commenting on decision to accept more refugees.

The politician added that such policy should be stopped and the AfD would exert maximum efforts to achieve this goal.

Europe has faced a large inflow of migrants in the past few years, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to European states from the Middle East and Africa in search of a safer future in stable and wealthy countries such as Germany.

