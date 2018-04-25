Register
22:55 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Banknotes (rubles, euros, US dollars) and Russian 5 and 10 kopecks coins. (File)

    Outdated Financial Model: Why Russia Refuses to Give Money to the World Bank

    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    6261

    Russia has decided not to participate in the increase in the World Bank's lending capacity and with good reason, analysts told Sputnik, suggesting that it doesn't seem logical for Moscow to fund the institution amid the US-led sanctions spree aimed against Russia.

    The World Bank's assets are being directed to fund reforms beneficial to transnational corporations, including those from the US, Vasily Koltashov, director of the Institute of Globalization and Social Movements' Center for Economic Research, told Sputnik, commenting on Russia's refusal to participate in the financial institution's additional capitalization.

    The World Bank as well as the other institutions of the world's financial system — the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) — were founded on the principle of free trade. It was expected that politics would never interfere with the economy in any way and that countries that adopted the principle of economic openness would cooperate with each other while the IMF and WTO would help them implement appropriate reforms.

    Mobile application for bitcoin operations
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Cryptocurrencies Regain Ground Though Called 'Ponzi Schemes' by World Bank Head
    However, according to the scholar, it has turned out that both the IMF and the World Bank became Washington's instruments to ensure its economic and political dominance in the world: They pressured economically weak countries into adopting tough rules under the so-called Washington Consensus.

    For its part, the US does not consider it necessary to follow any rules: Recently, Washington has adopted a protectionist approach, violating the free trade principle and unleashing a trade war on China. Under these circumstances, the World Bank and the IMF are losing their relevance.

    "Russia should use its money to solve its own problems," Koltashov opined. "This is pure insanity to fund international institutions that not only do not work, but are hostile to [Russia]"

    IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the IMFC Plenary Session during the IMF and World Bank Group 2016 Spring Meetings on April 16, 2016 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / MOLLY RILEY
    IMF Prognoses Amid US-China Trade War Resemble Kabbalah Predictions – Academic
    Mikhail Belyaev, chief economist at the Institute of Stock Market and Management (ISMM) echoes Koltashov: "It appears rather awkward to support an organization that promotes US policies, and especially amid [anti-Russian] sanctions," he noted, in an apparent reference to a new package of restrictions against 38 Russian businessmen and senior government officials over the alleged poisoning attack against former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK that was announced by the White House on April 6.

    On April 21, World Bank shareholders approved the decision to bolster the financial institution's lending capacity by $13 billion. The decision was justified by the need to tackle new challenges, such as climate change, refugee crises and pandemics, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said, as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

    According to Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak, Russia refused to invest further funds within the framework of the World Bank Group's (WBG) new initiative, citing its doubts regarding the efficiency of the bank's credit policy and suggested that the institution's strategy could alienate China and India, the bank's most reliable borrowers.

    The US has also signaled its unwillingness to participate in the World Bank's further capitalization, referring to the low efficiency of projects funded by the financial institution. 

    "There are fewer and fewer of those wishing to support the World Bank in its current form," Belyaev said. "It's like pouring a new wine into old wineskins: the wine will burst the skins and spill out."

    Since the current model of the global financial structure has outlived itself, it may lead to a reorganization of the IMF and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), operating in tandem with the World Bank, observers believe.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    IMF Prognoses Amid US-China Trade War Resemble Kabbalah Predictions – Academic
    US Treasury Secretary Blasts IMF Over Approach to Trade
    Trade Wars to Affect Entire Global Economy, Not Specific Countries - IMF Chief
    IMF Sounds Alarm on Rising Debt of State Infrastructure Projects
    Tags:
    monetarist policy, financial system, fund, money, World Bank, World Trade Organization (WTO), International Monetary Fund, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Hide and Seek
    Hide and Seek
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse