Daesh Fighters Repositioned From Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan - Official

Mohammad Alam Ezadyar, the first deputy speaker of Afghanistan’s Upper House of Parliament told Sputnik about Kabul’s desire to hold a permanent seat in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the US military presence in the country, and shared his opinion on why terrorists are being repositioned from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan.

Speaking about the presence of Daesh jihadists in Afghanistan, Ezadyar opined that this terrorist group is a large project of the world powers aimed at posing threats to neighboring countries.

"Currently, Daesh fighters are being repositioned from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan in order to pose threats to Central Asia countries, the Caucasus and China. Our people and politicians believe it's a strategic plan advocated by the world's major powers. It's said not only in Afghanistan but also abroad."

US Military Presence

According to the first deputy speaker of Afghanistan's Upper House of Parliament, the US coalition forces in his country are more interested in pursuing their personal ambitions than in protecting Afghan citizens from the threat of terrorism.

"In my view, by being present in Afghanistan, the 'world community' headed by the US and the Western countries is pursuing its own interests, not the interests of our country. If there's any material spending or human losses it's done in order to provide their citizens' security."

Afghan National Interests

Ezadyar believes that by sticking to its national interests, Afghanistan can maintain the balance in its relations with all the regional players that have an interest in the country.

"Afghan people experienced extensive losses, so in the current situation the government must pursue its interests. We also must use any opportunity and any means to pursue sound policy. When turning to one side, we shouldn't turn away and lose the other. We live in Asia and we interact with the countries of the region. We've got long-standing cultural and historical ties that can't be broken. Our relations with the US shouldn't lead to us breaking ties with other countries of the region. And vice versa, our relations with other countries shouldn't cause us to lose the US. We should pursue sound policy and maintain the balance by pursuing our national interests."

SCO Membership

"Afghanistan is a SCO observer, while neighboring India and Pakistan are permanent members. Hopefully, our country will acquire full membership and will be entitled to all of its facilities."

According to Ezadyar, joining the SCO on the same basis and under the same conditions as large regional and world states will help Afghanistan to fight terrorist and narcotics threats. "Large regional countries that influence politics, the economy and security not only of the region but of the world are members of the organization. So by joining SCO, Afghanistan will be able to use this opportunity to counter terrorist threats, as well as to establish security. As Afghanistan is in the heart of Asia — between Central and South Asia, the Middle East and China — the SCO sessions' role is extremely important."

The opinions expressed are those of speakers alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.