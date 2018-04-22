Register
13:46 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018

    Analyst Explains Why Merkel's 'European Spirit' is Less Powerful Than Macron's

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Addressing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's careful stance on Berlin and Paris jointly clinching a road map to reform the EU, Patrick Martin-Genier of the French Institute of Political Studies, a think tank, told Sputnik France that Merkel's positon can be explained by a range of factors, including Berlin's pragmatic approach.

    Cultural Differences
    French political analyst Patrick Martin-Genier pointed out that "Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron have different approaches to European integration."

    "They belong to different cultures. I think that Germany does not always welcome the creation of new structures, in particular financial ones, such as the European Monetary Fund," Martin-Genier said.

    READ MORE: Berlin Fears a Devastating Wave of Migrants Amid EU Reform Plans — Reports

    He added that "Germany is much more pragmatic than France" and that it had repeatedly proposes to create new structures, institutions and funds.

    "The Germans, who have different mentality, prefer to use existing tools to strengthen, in particular, so-called financial solidarity," according to him.

    Germany's Pragmatic Position

    Martin-Genier recalled that "Angela Merkel always said that before restructuring Europe, EU countries should first of all deal with their own restructuring to show that they are trying to keep their state debt and budgets under control." 

    "In other words, a raft of restrictions are imposed on financial solidarity in a form which is perceived by other countries in Southern Europe and which is upheld by France," Martin-Genier noted.

    READ MORE: Merkel Praises the ‘European Passion’ in Macron’s EU Speech, Calls for Discourse

    He also recalled that former German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble "was very hesitant" when it came to helping Southern European countries, in particular Greece, who found themselves in a difficult situation.

    Merkel's Political Weakness 

    Martin-Genier warned that the German Chancellor, who he said is "not as welcoming as she was before," should be very careful about major European projects if she wants to preserve the political stability of her coalition.

    "As Merkel said, after the October 2017 elections, she no longer has the same freedom of action. She is under right-wing pressure and she had to make a spate of important compromises within her coalition, which can be explained by the German government's right-wing shift under the influence of the Bavarian branch of the CDU [Christian Democratic Union]," Martin-Genier said.

    According to him, since Social Democrats signed an agreement with the government, they are obliged to comply with this deal, which means that "now they are less inclined to support the initiatives put forward by Emmanuel Macron."

    Is Macron too pro-European for Merkel?

    Martin-Genier doubted speculation that Macron's stance is more pro-European than that of Merkel, given that "she had always been focused on Europe.

    "However, they have different concepts of European integration and different approaches to European institutions. Angela Merkel never had the power that the French President currently possesses. Why? Because she has to reckon with the government coalition," he pointed out.

    Martin-Genier believes that Merkel's "European spirit" is less powerful than that of Macron, who "became French President only a year ago and who showed that he has serious European ambitions," something that Martin-Genier said was confirmed by Macron's speeches in the Sorbonne and Athens last year.

    READ MORE: Off to Berlin! What Points in EU Leadership Macron Can Debate With Merkel

    Meeting Macron in Berlin earlier this week to discuss a road map on reforming the EU, Merkel made it clear that one should be prepared to reach compromises when dealing with the matter.

    In an address to the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January, Macron said that the EU needs to reform itself this year to be able to compete with big powers like China and the United States, and that "the less ambitious [countries in the EU] should not block the more ambitious in the room."

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    EU Needs to Reform Itself to Compete With Big Powers - Macron
    In a speech in Athens in early September 2017, Macron pledged to lead the EU's "rebuilding" process, claiming that the bloc's "sovereignty, democracy and trust are in danger."

    Speaking at the Sorbonne University in Paris later that month,  the French President offered an array of initiatives to overhaul the EU, including the creation of a "military intervention force" and a common military budget by 2020, as well as a European agency to deal with "radical' economic innovations.

    The views and opinions expressed by Patrick Martin-Genier are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    German FM Calls EU Reform Condition for SPD, CDU/CSU Coalition Talks
    EU Leaders Agree to Reform Bloc: Specific Plans and Projects to Follow – Macron
    Macron Proposes to Reform EU, Create New Eurozone Parliament
    EU Needs to Reform Itself to Compete With Big Powers - Macron
    Tags:
    debt, projects, solidarity, tools, creation, integration, EU, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse