22:36 GMT +321 April 2018
    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    US Strikes on Syria Promoted Russian Weapons - Military Specialist

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (76)
    Konstantin Sivkov, a military specialist and member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik that the American strikes on Syria have hit the Americans themselves. For instance, the American missiles’ image has been undermined while the Russian air defense systems’ image has grown.

    "Strategically speaking, the US has played its best card — a capability to pursue non-contact warfare. It's clear that the Syrian air defense system, based on Russian principles, can counter such strikes. Yugoslavia and Libya are already the past", Sivkov said.

    The specialist suggested that the Russian air defense systems will get a lot of attention: "we're speaking of the economic aspect here — the sale of military equipment and weapons."

    READ MORE: Russian Military Finds Precursor to Chemical Weapons in Terrorists' Lab in Douma

    Sivkov said Washington is going to thrive on pursuing hybrid wars against Moscow because Russia is going to remain the main assigned target, and more sanctions against Russia will come.

    "The question is when can it stop? It may happen in two cases. First, when Russia becomes a US vassal and is vanished from the world map. The second case is when Russia creates a weapon or a military geopolitical block to force the US to negotiate. If we speak of weapons, there's the further development of the RS-28 Sarmat and Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System; the latter was mentioned by President Putin. That's when they'll come to the negotiating table and make concessions," he underlined.

    Speaking of a military and political bloc, Sivkov said it can be based on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

    READ MORE: Another Boy Says Got Food For Filming in Staged Douma Chemical Attack Footage

    On April 14, the United States, Britain and France launched over 100 missiles on Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in Douma on April 7. Some 70 percent of the missiles were struck down by Syrian air defense systems comprised of Soviet weapons, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Moscow has maintained that the incident was in fact a provocation staged for justifying aggression against the Arab country: no evidence of an attack has been presented and the participants of the video shot by the White Helmets NGO have actually disproved it, claiming the "attack" was fake.

    READ MORE: Fact-Checking the French: Are Russia's Douma Attack Statements 'Contradictory'?

    The views of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Syria, United States, Russia
